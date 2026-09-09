From left to right: Gareth Brockman, Executive Manager TCM, Taariq Hassim, Executive Manager TCM, Sujeong Kim, Vice President Hyosung, Fernando Vieira, Executive Manager TCM, Jordan Penrose, Global Marketing Manager Hyosung, Iqbal Hassim, Executive Director TCM, Seongwook Lim ,Regional Sales Manager Hyosung, Iqbal Mahomed, Executive Manager TCM, Gareth Lennon, Key Accounts Manager TCM.

The convergence of traditionally distinct industries is unleashing a disruptive force, compelling organisations to completely reassess how they deliver modern cash management and self-service solutions to consumers. This has been a driving force for financial services, government and retail entities to look for innovative and sustainable models to deliver agile services to consumers.

There is a need for organisations to seek modern ways to provide customers with accessible financial services solutions that combine security, accessibility and operational efficiency.

It is against this backdrop that TCM and Hyosung come together at Seamless Africa 2026 and bring together complementary expertise and technology solutions for the financial services and retail sectors.

TCM and Hyosung join forces at Seamless Africa 2026 to showcase the future of banking technology.

Seamless is a global event that explores the converging worlds of the banking financial services industry and the retail and e-commerce ecosystem. Its community is made up of decision-makers from large enterprises, SMEs, start-ups, NGOs, regulators and government, all actively engaged in driving change in digital commerce.

TCM and Hyosung's participation will focus on how technology can support organisations as they respond to changing customer expectations, operational requirements and the continued evolution of digital and financial services.

Hyosung incorporates extensive research and development in its technology and self-service banking solutions, while TCM's role is centred on delivering technology solutions and supporting customers through their digital transformation journeys.

TCM and Hyosung join forces at Seamless Africa 2026 to showcase the future of banking technology.

This partnership demonstrates how technology can enable efficient and accessible experiences for consumer and corporate customers alike, all while addressing the evolving needs of various sectors across the local market.

As a trusted Hyosung partner in southern Africa, TCM seamlessly pairs advanced self-service and cash management technology with tailored localisation capabilities and dedicated regional support.

Hyosung delivers future-fit technology that enables seamless, omnichannel service deployment built to lead the global market amid real-world dynamics. Far beyond basic transaction points, these intuitive, feature-rich solutions are custom-engineered to meet evolving business needs.

What attendees can expect

Attendees can find TCM and Hyosung at stand F56, where they will have the opportunity to network with the teams, engage in product discussions, interact with live demonstrations and explore some of the key themes shaping the exhibition.

TCM and Hyosung join forces at Seamless Africa 2026 to showcase the future of banking technology.

Meet TCM and Hyosung at Seamless Africa 2026

Event: Seamless Africa 2026

Date: 8-9 September 2026

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Exhibitors: TCM in partnership with Hyosung

Stand: F56

Attendees are invited to meet the TCM and Hyosung teams, explore the showcased solutions and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

https://www.tcm.co.za/Hyosung-Seamless