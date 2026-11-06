TCM wins four Lenovo Partner Awards, underscoring the value of a strong partner relationship

Yugen Naidoo, GM, Lenovo Southern Africa; Brandley Gains, Solutions and Services Executive, Lenovo; Theolan Ivasen, National SNR Service Delivery Manager, TCM; Kobus de Beer, Channel Manager South Africa, Lenovo; Tony Da Silva, Executive Director, TCM; Vinesh Naidoo, Executive Manager, TCM; Taryn Stylianides, SMB Channel Partner Manager, Lenovo; Casey Lee Sundstrom, Marketing Manager South Africa, Lenovo; and J-Something, event MC and musician.

Technology Corporate Management (TCM) received four awards at the 2026 Lenovo Partner Awards, recognising its performance and capabilities across multiple areas of Lenovo’s technology business.

The awards acknowledge TCM’s contribution to Lenovo’s partner ecosystem, highlighting its expertise in infrastructure solutions, intelligent devices, enterprise services and support for customers.

TCM is a South African ICT solutions provider with nearly four decades of experience helping organisations navigate their evolving technology requirements. Its recognition across four award categories reflects the breadth of its relationship with Lenovo, as well as its technical capabilities and its commitment to building lasting customer relationships.

The awards received by TCM were:

ISG Platinum Partner of the Year

ISO Services Partner of the Year

IDG Platinum Partner of the Year

ISO Platinum Partner of the Year

The ISG Platinum Partner of the Year award recognises TCM’s performance within Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), which delivers technologies supporting modern data centres, hybrid environments and intelligent transformation.

As organisations face increasingly complex infrastructure requirements, the ability to design, implement and support technology environments that can adapt to changing business needs has become critical. The award recognises TCM’s role in helping customers address these requirements and modernise the technology foundations underpinning their operations.

The ISO Services Partner of the Year award highlights TCM’s strength in delivering integrated technology services. As customers increasingly look beyond hardware and software procurement, they require partners that can provide implementation, technical expertise, ongoing support and an understanding of their operational environments.

TCM’s service-led approach enables it to support customers throughout the technology life cycle, helping organisations derive value from their investments while building sustainable, long-term technology strategies.

The IDG Platinum Partner of the Year award recognises TCM’s performance within Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group (IDG), which encompasses technologies supporting modern workplaces and the way people work, collaborate and access digital services.

The recognition reflects TCM’s ability to address dynamic end-user computing and workplace technology requirements while understanding how these solutions fit into customers’ broader IT environments.

Further reinforcing its standing within Lenovo’s enterprise ecosystem, the ISO Platinum Partner of the Year award acknowledges TCM’s performance within Lenovo’s International Sales Organisation (ISO). The recognition highlights TCM’s ability to support the needs of enterprises operating across the region, while delivering value through its experience and alignment with Lenovo’s global enterprise ecosystem.

A partnership built on shared success

Collectively, the four awards recognise TCM’s ability to operate across different areas of the technology landscape while maintaining a consistent focus on customer experience and service excellence.

They also reflect the importance of a strong partner relationship in an increasingly complex ICT environment, where organisations need technology providers that can bring together innovation, infrastructure and services to support business transformation.

For TCM, the recognition represents more than the individual award achievements. It acknowledges the contribution of the people behind the partnership, from the technical specialists and service teams to the customer-facing professionals who work closely with organisations to understand and address their business objectives.

The awards reflect the strength and synergy of the TCM-Lenovo partnership, recognising the work that has gone into building a relationship focused on delivering tailored technology solutions and advancing the adoption of leading technologies across southern Africa.