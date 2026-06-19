TCS, Anthropic partner to boost Claude adoption in SA

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with Anthropic to bolster the adoption of Claude in South Africa. (Image: 123RF)

IT services and consulting firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Claude developer Anthropic to establish a dedicated global business unit aimed at expanding adoption of the AI model, including in emerging markets such as SA.

The companies said the partnership addresses demand for AI deployment in highly regulated industries.

TCS, a premier partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network , plans to deploy Claude models in sectors where AI initiatives stall at pilot stage. These include financial services, public services, life sciences, healthcare , aviation, telecommunications and medical technology.

According to TCS, these sectors face stricter requirements for accuracy, auditability and oversight than many other industries, with potentially greater consequences from errors.

The partnership will combine TCS's implementation and governance capabilities with Anthropic's AI models to support enterprise deployment, the companies said.

TCS said it will provide 50 000 employees across engineering, finance, legal, marketing and sales with access to Claude through an enterprise licensing agreement. The internal deployment will allow the company to assess the technology's impact on its own operations and apply those insights to client projects.

See also Anthropic races ahead of OpenAI to listing line

The partners also plan to develop AI applications for industry-specific workflows, modernisation projects and customer experience initiatives, supported by TCS's consulting, engineering and managed services.

Anthropic will provide its Claude family of AI models, which the company says are designed for enterprise use cases requiring accuracy, safety and reliability. The models support tasks including reasoning, decision-making and automation.

TCS said its presence and sector expertise in markets including SA would support deployment in line with local regulatory requirements and industry needs.

In the near term, the companies said they will focus on helping enterprises move AI projects from pilot programmes to production environments. Longer-term plans include workforce development and broader AI transformation initiatives across global markets.

Krithi Krithivasan, CEO and MD of TCS, said: “Enterprise AI value comes from understanding business context, orchestrating complex systems and applying deep AI engineering talent. By combining Claude with our industry expertise, engineering rigour and large-scale transformation capabilities, we will help customers move faster to production, especially in industries where trust, resilience and regulatory discipline are critical.”

Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, said: “We built Claude to be safe, trusted and helpful, particularly in contexts where accuracy matters most.”