TeamViewer, Almer team up to augment remote support

The Almer Arc headset will be equipped with TeamViewer’s AR remote support solution, xAssist.

TeamViewer, known for its remote IT support solutions, has partnered with Swiss augmented reality (AR) start-up Almer to integrate AR technology into its remote support strategy.

Almer's flagship product, the Almer Arc headset, plays a central role in this partnership.

The two companies will jointly launch a subscription-based bundle, consisting of the Almer Arc headset and TeamViewer’s AR remote support software, xAssist. The flexible subscription model avoids high initial hardware costs for companies and includes services such as free hardware upgrades and easy replacements, says Germany-based TeamViewer.

The collaboration with Almer reflects the growing interest in AR within the global tech industry, particularly with Apple's upcoming entry into the AR market with the Vision Pro headset.

The compact Almer Arc headset is designed to facilitate remote collaboration as if individuals were physically present. It enhances the user's environment with relevant information, such as shared documents and lighting conditions, blending virtual and physical realities.

TeamViewer will provide technicians with hands-free AR tools for more efficient remote support, initially targeting industries like manufacturing and maintenance. For Almer, the partnership offers an opportunity to expand its operations and promote the adoption of AR technology.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global augmented reality market is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2030. Statista forecasts that South Africa’s AR and virtual reality market will generate revenue of R1.79 billion in 2024, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 10.8%, resulting in a projected market volume of R2.68 billion by 2028.

Currently, Almer has 21 customers, including Switzerland's largest defence contractor that uses the Almer Arc to remotely service fighter jets in the US, and international machine manufacturers. The company plans to focus on the Swiss industry initially and then expand into the regional and global markets.

While TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 630 000 business subscribers globally. It employs over 1 400 people and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with revenue of approximately EUR566 million reported in 2022.