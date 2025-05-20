Tech deployed to ease taxi violence in WCape

Quickloc8 uses technology to bring about positive change in the taxi and public transportation industry.

Transport technology firm Quickloc8 has joined forces with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape to improve safety on taxi routes in the province.

Quickloc8 says it uses technology, including the internet of things, machine learning and artificial intelligence, to bring about positive change in the taxi and public transportation industry.

“Our patented solutions are designed to improve the commuting experience by providing real-time data on commuter behaviour and mobility, maximising daily revenue for buses and taxis, and enhancing safety,” it notes.

In a statement, the company says its partnership with Santaco arrives at a crucial time, particularly in light of the recent disruptive taxi strikes and the associated violence plaguing the province.

It points out that the collaboration seeks to leverage the transformative power of technology as a key intervention tool, addressing critical issues of safety, efficiency and transparency within the industry.

According to Quickloc8, this initiative holds particular significance considering the substantial economic repercussions of past disruptions.

In August 2023, it says, it was reported that the taxi strike in the Western Cape, for instance, cost the regional economy over R5 billion, impacting crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, business and tourism.

The company adds that the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Santaco outlines a collaborative framework for the deployment and customisation of Quickloc8’s technology suite across the Western Cape taxi industry.

This includes leveraging Quickloc8’s capabilities to perform impact assessments to analyse routes, mitigate risks and conduct process re-engineering, as necessary.

The agreement also aims to develop, collaboratively, financial and profit-sharing models in line with both entities’ goals.

Mbavhalelo Mabogo, CEO of Quickloc8.

Under the MOA, Quickloc8 will provide technical expertise and training to drivers, ensuring a smooth and effective integration of the new technology into daily operations. Santaco Western Cape, with its extensive grassroots network, will facilitate the widespread rollout and adoption of the Quickloc8 platform across its membership.

“We are deeply committed to supporting the Western Cape’s taxi industry in building a more secure and efficient future,” says Mbavhalelo Mabogo, CEO of Quickloc8.

“Recent events have underscored the urgent need for solutions that can enhance operational stability and contribute to a more peaceful environment. We firmly believe our technology can serve as a vital instrument in achieving these goals, alongside improving the overall efficiency and sustainability of the industry. This partnership with Santaco Western Cape is a powerful step in that direction.”

Mandla Hermanus, provincial chairperson of Santaco Western Cape, adds: “This partnership with Quickloc8 represents a significant step forward for our members and the communities we serve.

“We recognise the importance of embracing innovation to not only modernise our operations but also to contribute to a more stable and harmonious working environment within the industry. Quickloc8’s technology aligns perfectly with our vision for a safer, more efficient and ultimately more peaceful future for the taxi industry in the Western Cape.”

Quickloc8 points out that the MOA underscores a shared vision for a digitally-empowered taxi industry that benefits operators and the millions of commuters who rely on this essential service daily.

It adds that by introducing greater transparency and efficiency, this partnership has the potential to mitigate some of the underlying tensions that can contribute to conflict.

“The digitisation of the industry aims to improve the quality of service, enhance the safety and security of drivers and passengers, and ultimately contribute to the sustained economic growth and development of the Western Cape.

“This collaboration between Quickloc8 and Santaco Western Cape signifies a proactive step towards leveraging technology not only for operational improvements, but also as a powerful tool for fostering peace and stability within a crucial sector of the South African economy,” it notes.