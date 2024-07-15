Tech event Founders Den comes to Joburg

The Joburg-leg of Specno's Founders Den tech event to be hosted on 25 July.

Johannesburg’s first Founders Den will take place on 25 July, promising entrepreneurs and tech business owners a chance to learn and share, and meet investors and potential collaborators.

After Cape Town, Johannesburg has now become an additional location for the tech enthusiasts’ event.

In a statement, digital innovation agency Specno says the Johannesburg event will take place at Old Mutual, Mutual Place in Sandton, from 6pm to 9pm.

Speakers will include Alex Thomson, co-founder of Naked Insurance; Rajiv Daya, head of investment at Old Mutual’s Next176; and Priaash Ramadeen, co-founder and CEO of The Awareness Company.

Additionally, a panel discussion will be moderated by Renier Kriel, co-founder of online newsletter The Open Letter.

“Attendees will gain valuable industry insights, make meaningful connections, and be inspired by the success stories of other South African entrepreneurs.”

Spearheaded by Specno, Founders Den was launched in Cape Town in 2021, with the aim of making it easier for founders to go from idea to hyper-scale.

The gathering brings together visionary entrepreneurs, tech industry leaders and investors, in order to shape the future of SA’s start-ups and tech industries.

The bi-annual tech event is organised by Specno’s Founders Den Network, a support system and mentorship network dedicated to bringing together contributors from every part of the SA tech ecosystem – tech founders, investors, corporate innovators and ecosystem supporters.

To apply for an invitation to the Joburg-leg of the Founders Den, click here.