Tech giants showcase latest innovations at CES 2025

CES is where brands forge partnerships, showcase new releases, and reveal bold breakthroughs.

CES 2025 concluded on Friday, showcasing the latest innovations in technology.

The four-day annual trade show in Las Vegas, organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), brings together innovators, decision makers, media, influencers, visionaries, and potential customers across the entire tech ecosystem from 7 to 10 January.

During the 2025 edition, the world's top tech companies showcased their latest innovations, pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

Keynote address by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang kicked off CES 2025 with a 90-minute keynote that included new products to advance gaming, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and agentic AI.

Huang made several significant announcements, showcasing Nvidia’s latest advancements in AI and graphics processing.

The Nvidia Cosmos platform is revolutionising physical AI with new models and video data processing pipelines tailored for robots, autonomous vehicles, and vision AI.

In the realm of graphics processing, Nvidia unveiled its Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, which promises visual realism and unparalleled performance boosts. Gamers and graphics professionals alike can expect a significant upgrade in their visual experiences.

Nvidia also introduced AI foundation models designed specifically for RTX PCs, featuring Nvidia NIM microservices and AI Blueprints. These tools enable developers to craft incredibly realistic digital humans, podcasts, images, and videos, pushing the boundaries of AI-generated content.

Furthermore, Nvidia announced Project DIGITS, which brings the power of Nvidia Grace Blackwell to developer desktops in a compact package. This innovation is set to accelerate AI development and research.

Nvidia also revealed a partnership with Toyota to develop safe next-generation vehicles. The collaboration will utilise the Nvidia DRIVE AGX in-vehicle computer, running on Nvidia DriveOS, to create a new era of autonomous and connected vehicles.

SW Yong, president and head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Vision AI

Samsung Electronics unveiled its Samsung Vision AI, delivering personal AI-powered screens.

Samsung also unveiled its flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV and exciting updates to its Lifestyle TVs and future display technologies.

Asus unveiled the latest AI-enabled Vivobook and Zenbook Copilot+ PCs.

Asus announced an expansion of its innovative Copilot+ PC lineup bringing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to users in every segment.

“Through this introduction of new models and expansion of existing product lines, ASUS is asserting its commitment to pioneering AI-enabled computing without limits. With powerful performance, extended battery life, premium designs and a customizable Copilot key, the latest ASUS Vivobook and Zenbook Copilot+ PCs deliver enviable speed and power, allowing users to experience AI-enabled productivity and creativity like never before — unleashing cutting-edge AI tools that simplify tasks, boost productivity and enhance security,” said Asus in a statement.

Lenovo announced the latest additions to its Lenovo Legion ecosystem of gaming devices, accessories, and software.

Lenovo has taken the world of PC gaming by storm with its latest lineup of devices, software, and accessories designed for gamers of all levels. The new lineup includes:

Gaming handhelds

Lenovo Legion Go S: An 8-inch gaming handheld powered by SteamOS, featuring VRR support, TrueStrike controllers, and hall-effect joysticks.

Lenovo Legion Go: A prototype handheld device with a native landscape OLED display, increased RAM, and a larger battery.

Redesigned Legion Laptops

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Pro 5i, and Pro 5: Laptops with aggressive design language, enhanced performance, and new Lenovo PureSight OLED display options.

Unified gaming software

Legion Space: A redesigned gaming software solution that unifies device settings, syncs with ecosystem devices, and provides access to a game library with AI-powered features.

Gaming monitor and accessories

Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 monitor: A PureSight OLED display with gaming-specific features.

New additions to Legion and LOQ laptops and desktops, Legion Tab, and Legion accessories.

TCL Electronics showcases display innovations and breakthroughs across smart devices.

TCL Electronics showcases display tech

TCL Electronics showcased a diverse range of display technologies, including QD-Mini LED TVs, professional monitors, smart projectors, and RayNeo AR Glasses.

Additionally, TCL also unveiled its latest AI advancements in new product categories and a comprehensive smart home ecosystem.

Dell Technologies leads AI PC movement with new, redesigned PC portfolio.

Dell's AI-powered PCs

Dell Technologies launched its redesigned PC portfolio, spearheading the movement towards AI-powered computing.

The new lineup is engineered to harness the power of artificial intelligence, delivering enhanced performance, productivity, and user experiences. With the three PC categories in this portfolio, Dell Technologies aims to cement its position as a leader in the AI-PC market: