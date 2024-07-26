Tech industry giants rave over Meta’s Llama 3.1 405B update

Llama 3.1 405B is multi-lingual and has a significantly longer context length of 128K.

Meta’s recent upgrade of its large language model, to Llama 3.1 405B has generated significant buzz among the technology industry influencers on social media platform X, positioning it as a landmark moment in the evolution of open source artificial intelligence (AI).

Tech industry heavyweights are highly enthusiastic about the Llama 3.1 model, which with its 405 billion parameters, stands as the largest openly available AI model to date.

This significant move elicited diverse reactions from the global technology community this week, reveals data and analytics company, GlobalData’s Social Media Analytics Dashboard.

According to GlobalData, Llama 3.1 405B is the first openly available model that rivals the top AI models when it comes to the latest capabilities in general knowledge, steer-ability, maths, tool use, and multilingual translation.

As part of the update, Meta is introducing upgraded versions of the 8B and 70B models. These are multi-lingual and have a significantly longer context length of 128K, new functionality, and overall stronger reasoning capabilities.

This enables its latest models to support advanced use cases, such as long-form text summarisation, multilingual conversational agents, and coding assistants, according GlobalData.

Shreyasee Majumder, social media analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Influencers are highly optimistic about Meta's Llama 3.1, praising its unprecedented 128k context window and advanced tools for data generation and model distillation.

“The model's performance has generated excitement for its applications in complex tasks and multilingual support, with influencers viewing Llama 3.1 as a significant milestone in the evolution of open-source AI and eagerly anticipating its impact on the industry. Influencers also commend the enhanced security features, such as Llama Guard 3 and Prompt Guard, which improve robustness and prevent misuse.

Andy Jassy, president and CEO at Amazon took to X and posted: “Exciting day today as Meta launches its new Llama 3.1 models and they’re available in Bedrock immediately. Llama 3.1 is a substantial step forward and the models are impressive and powerful. Customers are gonna love these high performance models. Giddy up! ”

Dan Shipper, co-founder and CEO at Every also posted: “Meta's new open source Llama 3.1 has a 128k context window and beats GPT-40 on some benchmarks. It's the first time open source models are approaching or at state of the art. The weights for Llama are also a whopping 750gb.”

Meanwhile, Google has announced that its Gemini AI chatbot is getting upgraded to the company's Gemini 1.5 Flash AI model.

With 1.5 Flash, Gemini will have “quicker and more helpful responses. Additionally, users will notice improvements to Gemini’s reasoning and image processing abilities, it said in a statement.

1.5 Flash, which was announced at Google I/O in May, is now available in the free version of Gemini on the web and mobile starting Thursday.

“Users will also be able to have longer, more complex conversations with Gemini, due to the quadrupling of its tokens, or the smallest unit of information an AI model processes —for example, a word or phrase,” says the internet giant.