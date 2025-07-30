Tech issues disrupt GP education’s contact centre

Gauteng’s education department is working to resolve technical issues impacting its call centre number.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) says its 0800 000 789 call centre number is experiencing technical issues.

This comes as the provincial education department is in the process of its 2026 online admissions application period for grades one and eight, which kicked-off last week.

In a brief text message to parents, the GDE says its team is working to resolve the issues as soon as possible. The department did not provide details as to what caused the problem.

“While the matter is receiving attention, you may contact us on 011 355 0000, send us a WhatsApp on 060 891 0361, or e-mail us at gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za to respond to all enquiries on any GDE services,” it says.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”