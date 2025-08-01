Tech it or leave IT

Katlego Malapane, technology strategist at Microsoft.

In South Africa’s developing economy, where technology is known to open various doors of opportunity, small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) are at the grassroots for building economic change.

Yet, the journey to digital transformation is reactive to stretched resources and unstructured approaches into the tech market. My recent research explored how SMMEs make strategic IT decisions and how frameworks like enterprise architecture (EA) and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) can support them.

The digital decision space

SMMEs seldom consider long-term strategies and investments when making IT decisions. For most, their technology decisions are based on how quickly the technology adoption can solve immediate operational needs. IT decisions are often made informally, relying on intuition, peer recommendations and affordability.

Herbert Simon’s Bounded Rationality Theory posits that decision-makers operate within the limits of their cognitive capacity and the information that is easily accessible, and the constraints are influenced by the digital tools, platforms and algorithms we often interact with.

In today’s technology-driven environment, advanced algorithms, real-time data platforms and AI-powered analytics curate and contextualise the information available to decision-makers, but also fundamentally shape the velocity, dimensionality and architecture of the IT decisions.

The lack of formal IT policies and governance, limited access to skilled digital professionals and dependence on external vendors impede digital transformation. While widely accessible tools − such as Microsoft Office, Google Drive and social media − are commonly used, unfortunately, they are not easily integrated into advanced systems like customer relationship management (CRM) platforms or cloud-based analytics.

This technological gap not only complicates operational decision-making, but also limits the scalability and competitiveness of the SMMEs.

The rapid advancement and diverse applications of AI have complicated efforts to establish clear and universal governance frameworks for its responsible use. Globally, debates continue around achieving consensus on robust and scalable regulatory models, such as those proposed in the EU AI Act.

EA as a blueprint for scalable innovation

Enterprise architecture is rarely adopted by SMMEs due to its perceived complexity and cost. The principles from TOGAF and the Enterprise Architecture Development Framework help SMMEs achieve the following:

Aligning IT objectives with strategic business outcomes.

Redesigning business processes to enable scalable digital transformation.

Auditing and benchmarking existing information systems.

Applying structured decision frameworks to navigate technology adoption.

Geoffrey Moore’s Crossing the Chasm provides a compelling lens to understand technology adoption in SMMEs. Most South African SMMEs fall into the “early majority” category, where early adopters of technology need clear proof of value before investing in technology.

Moore writes: “The number one corporate objective, when crossing the chasm, is to secure a beachhead in a mainstream market segment and then use it as a base for broader market penetration.”

South African SMMEs’ priority is to capture a niche market to remain within the competitive advantage by demonstrating a clear value proposition to their customers. Understanding their market should be a strategic prioritisation when conducting their business. This supports strategic investment in technologies aligned with customer needs, helping maintain a competitive-edge.

Artificial intelligence is beginning to influence SMME decision-making, particularly in areas like customer retention, digital marketing and data analytics. Cloud-based CRM systems − such as Salesforce, Sage and Shoko − are gaining traction due to their scalability and ease of deployment.

However, adoption remains slow due to several challenges, such as:

Uncertainty on costs and return on investments.

Skills gap in internal technical expertise that manage AI solutions

External vendors demonstrate a lack of alignment between the business requirements and technological capabilities of the SMME.

Lack of data management tools for precise AI insights leading to concerns about data protection and compliance regulations, such as the POPI Act.

A deep understanding of customer needs and the market landscape drawn through customer interviews and insights from social media and forums reveals that SMME decisions are often shaped by retention goals. This ensures technology adoption remains relevant and strategically impactful, with smart IT investments, including AI, driving digital growth and innovation in South African SMMEs.

Moore’s advice is clear: “Target a niche market where you can win decisively, then expand.”

Recommendations for bridging the digital divide within the SMME ecosystem become actionable when specific steps are implemented. These include government incentives that promote AI adoption and digital skills development, vendor partnerships that provide affordable and scalable solutions, the establishment of industry-wide frameworks to simplify IT decision-making, and the use of research-backed tools such as the IT Decision Framework Tool to guide strategic technology choices.

Stakeholders should collaborate to provide the resources and guidance needed to turn this potential into measurable impact in the South African technology space.