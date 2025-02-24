Tech leaders to debate the impact of SA’s AI policy framework

Johan Steyn, founder, AIforBusiness.net.

The ITWeb BI Summit 2025, set for 12 March at The Forum in Bryanston, will feature in-depth panel discussions on several crucial AI topics, including legislation, the evolving role of the chief digital officer (CDO) and the responsibilities of data and analytics teams.

Experts from the fields of training, recruitment and academia will engage in discussions about the framework's impact on the AI landscape.

One session will highlight the latest developments in AI legislation and governance.

A major focus of the summit will be the development of AI legislation, with insights into the implications of South Africa's National Artificial Intelligence Policy Framework 2024.

AI thought leader Johan Steyn will lead the conversation, examining the objectives of the policy framework and addressing key issues such as responsible AI, explainability and the distinct risks posed by generative AI compared to traditional AI. The panel will also explore how businesses can approach AI governance moving forward.

The evolving role of the CDO

A dedicated panel discussion will address the changing role of the CDO. Panellists will discuss how the role is evolving and what steps CDOs can take to enhance data confidence among board members.

Key questions to be answered will include the challenges CDOs face when engaging with the board and the C-suite, and how the CDO can ensure alignment with organisational goals.

Data and analytics team dynamics

Another discussion will centre on the role of data and analytics teams and the challenges they face in today’s fast-paced market. Tech leaders will debate critical issues such as the extent to which organisations should outsource their data and analytics functions, as well as the pros and cons of outsourcing indefinitely versus adopting a build, operate and transfer model.

