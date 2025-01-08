Tech leads charge in creating 78m new job opportunities

Advances in AI, robotics and energy systems are expected to increase demand for specialist roles in these fields.

Job disruption will equate to 22% of jobs by 2030, with 170 million new roles set to be created and 92 million displaced, resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs.

That’s according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Future of Jobs Report 2025 published on Tuesday.

The Future of Jobs Report 2025 is the fifth edition of this series, offering insights into the trends shaping global employment, drawing on data from over 1 000 companies in 22 industries and 55 economies.

According to the report, technological advancements, demographic shifts, geo-economic tensions and economic pressures are the key drivers of these changes, reshaping industries and professions worldwide.

It finds that the skills gap continues to be the most significant barrier to business transformation today, with nearly 40% of skills required on the job set to change and 63% of employers already citing it as the key barrier they face.

Technology skills in artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cyber security are expected to see rapid growth in demand, but human skills, such as creative thinking, resilience, flexibility and agility, will remain critical, says WEF.

A combination of both skill types will be increasingly crucial in a fast-shifting job market, it notes.

It adds that frontline roles and essential sectors like care and education are set for the highest job growth by 2030, while advances in AI and renewable energy are reshaping the market – driving an increase in demand for many technology or specialist roles while driving a decline for others, such as graphic designers.

Time is now

“Trends such as generative AI and rapid technological shifts are upending industries and labour markets, creating both unprecedented opportunities and profound risks,” says Till Leopold, head of work, wages and job creation at WEF.

“The time is now for businesses and governments to work together, invest in skills and build an equitable and resilient global workforce.”

WEF notes that advances in AI, robotics and energy systems – notably in renewable energy and environmental engineering – are expected to increase demand for specialist roles in these fields.

It adds that roles such as cashiers and administrative assistants remain among the fastest declining but are now joined by roles including graphic designers as generative AI rapidly reshapes the labour market.

WEF points out the skills gap continues to be the most significant obstacle to business transformation in response to global macrotrends, cited by 63% of employers as a main barrier to future-proofing their operations.

If the global workforce were represented by a group of 100 people, 59 are projected to require reskilling or upskilling by 2030 – 11 of whom are unlikely to receive it; this translates to over 120 million workers at medium-term risk of redundancy, it explains.

While technology skills in AI, big data and networks and cyber security are expected to see the fastest growth in demand, WEF notes that human skills such as analytical thinking, cognitive skills, resilience, leadership and collaboration will remain critical core skills.

It believes a combination of both skillsets will increasingly be required by many growing jobs.

AI is reshaping business models, with half of employers globally planning to reorient their business to target new opportunities resulting from the technology.

The most common workforce response to these changes is expected to be upskilling workers, with 77% of employers planning to do so.

However, 41% plan to reduce their workforce as AI automates certain tasks. Almost half of employers expect to transition staff from roles exposed to AI disruption into other parts of their business, an opportunity to alleviate skills shortages while reducing the human cost of technological transformation.

Reducing unemployment risks

Given the rapid growth of emerging technologies, business leaders, policy-makers and workers will need to work together to ensure workforces are ready while reducing risks of unemployment across sectors and geographies, WEF urges.

According to WEF, the rising cost of living is another key factor driving labour market change, with half of employers expecting it to transform business models.

“While global inflation has eased, price pressures and slower economic growth are projected to displace six million jobs globally by 2030. These challenges are increasing demand for resilience, agility, flexibility and creative thinking skills,” it states.

“Demographic shifts are reshaping labour markets, with ageing populations predominantly in higher-income countries driving demand for healthcare roles and expanding working-age populations in lower-income regions fuelling growth in education professions. Workforce strategies focused on improving talent management, teaching and mentoring skills are essential to bridging these gaps.”