Tech SMEs get boost as ICT Chamber, Seacom partner

The ICT SMME Chamber and Seacom partnership aims to highlight the critical role of SMMEs in driving economic growth and job creation in SA.

The chairperson of Parliament’s communications portfolio committee has urged the ICT sector’s big businesses to back small companies.

Khusela Sangoni-Diko’s call comes as the ICT SMME Chamber entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with submarine cable operator Seacom.

Amid a tough economic climate and joblessness, small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) have been touted as engines of economic participation and job opportunities in SA.

The National Development Plan envisages that 90% of the 11 million jobs will be generated by small enterprises in 2030.

On Friday, the ICT SMME Chamber and Seacom committed to explore collaborative efforts aimed at empowering SMMEs within the telecommunications sector.

The signing ceremony was attended by Gauteng Department of e-Government MEC Bonginkosi Dlamini, Seacom Group CEO Alpheus Mangale, SMME business leaders, as well as officials from the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Under the terms of the MOU, the ICT SMME Chamber and Seacom have signed on to work together to foster the growth and development of SMMEs by providing them with access to the latter’s channel partner programme.

The collaboration also aims to support the installation, maintenance and support of digital infrastructure, alongside facilitating marketing initiatives, inter-business co-ordination and training for personnel.

Sangoni-Diko describes the MOU as a “ground-breaking milestone”, saying organised SMMEs within the ICT space will be able to access Seacom’s digital service offerings, as well as its network of clients.

“We are particularly pleased that this momentous step forward comes at the back of our successful engagement with various sectors of society, in which the committee sought to bring together different role-players to coalesce around a common vision.

“Our strategic orientation as a committee is to corral the relevant role-players to work together to harness the greater economic opportunities provided by the digital economy,” comments Sangoni-Diko.

“By leveraging the synergies between Seacom and the ICT SMME Chamber, we can significantly enhance the capabilities of small enterprises, which are the backbone of South Africa’s economy and the broader business landscape,” adds Wandile Gumede, head of public sector accounts at Seacom.

“This partnership will enable these enterprises to tap into strategic opportunities, particularly within the public sector, while contributing to the creation of a fully-digitised, inclusive and equitable nation.”

Established to represent and advocate for small businesses in the ICT sector, the ICT SMME Chamber aims to safeguard the interests of SMMEs, while fostering collaboration across sectors to drive economic growth, business development and job creation.

Members of the chamber also benefit from enterprise supplier development programmes, networking opportunities, access to research, and direct engagement with government and private entities for advocacy and funding purposes.

Loyiso Tyira, MD of the ICT SMME Chamber, comments: “South Africa’s ICT sector is not only integral to the daily lives of our citizens, but also presents immense potential for small enterprises seeking to innovate and contribute to national digital transformation.

“Many promising ideas are lost due to a lack of co-ordination of SMME development programmes and access to essential support and funding to ensure meaningful impact. We believe SMME development is essential to sustained, inclusive economic growth and job creation in South Africa.

“The ICT SMME Chamber welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with Seacom to make meaningful progress in empowering local entrepreneurs and businesses.”

“This MOU represents our ongoing commitment to providing the necessary support for SMMEs in the telecoms sector, to realise their full potential and become leaders in this crucial industry,” concludes Seacom SA MD Kim Sacree.