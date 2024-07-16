Tech start-up Yugrow spreads its international footprint

Yugrow co-founder Kele Boakgomo.

Local tech start-up Yugrow is expanding its network globally, targeting Asia as its next market.

The South African, female-led business partners with corporations and helps to close the female leadership gap. It currently supports women across Brazil, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Turkey, the UK and SA.

In a statement, co-founder Kele Boakgomo says Yugrow now seeks to expand its reach into Asia, to address the region's unique societal and cultural challenges.

“With many countries in Asia being considered emerging markets − including China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand − we feel we can leverage not only our expertise in the developing world, but also cutting-edge technology to help upskill women so they can take on leadership roles.”

Operating on a business-to-business model, Yugrow was co-founded by Boakgomo and Yolanda Nobanda in 2019.

Yugrow provides a behaviour tech platform tailored for women, offering a professional development and coaching solution designed to enable women to excel in leadership positions, as well as grow through personalised micro-actions.

According to the statement, Yugrow will take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) to expand its network globally.

AI algorithms analyse data from coaching sessions, identify patterns and tailor programs to individuals’ areas of opportunity. It also provides data and insights about the women on the programme that enable quality conversations on career opportunities.

“With AI, we feel that we can help companies make a quantifiable measurement in leadership training without being burdened by excessive costs,” says Boakgomo. “Our goal is to serve women on a global scale, building a successful tech business out of Africa that inspires other female entrepreneurs. We believe technology is the ultimate equaliser.”

Boakgomo says the COVID-19 pandemic led the company to review its business strategy and take it outside SA’s borders using the technology that was fast-tracked so people could work from home.

Yugrow's use of technology aims to democratise career success. Boakgomo notes that, while the gender gap has been closing at 0.035% per year over the past two decades, achieving economic gender parity by 2030 requires an annual change rate of 41% − a goal technology can help reach.

Boakgomo's personal career challenges informed her understanding of the nuanced barriers women encounter. “We are humbled by our impact. Women on the Yugrow platform have expanded their roles, pivoted careers, gained promotions and made significant impacts in their current roles. Our global ambition, enabled by technology, will enable us to play our role in closing the economic gender gap and shape inclusive societies.”