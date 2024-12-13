Tech to help monitor cross-border movement

Home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber holds one of the drones that will be used to monitor border movement.

The Border Management Authority (BMA), in partnership with the Department of Rural Development, has unveiled high-tech tools, including surveillance drones, to monitor cross-border movement throughout the festive season.

Established under the Department of Home Affairs, BMA is responsible for border law enforcement at all ports of entry and other border law enforcement areas.

According to home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber, the hi-tech tools mark the start of the BMA’s use of technology, with plans for “dramatic” expansion as time goes on.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Schreiber said the initiatives will make a meaningful impact on the way in which South African cross-border movement is managed.

“Our commitment to digital transformation and embracing the power of technology is absolute. The first set of drones that will be specifically deployed to five ports of entry throughout this festive period has shown us the power of technology.

“No longer will it be the case that people can move around without us having eyes on them. We now have eyes in the sky, and we want to send a very clear message to people that want to violate South Africa’s immigration laws. For the very first time, you won’t even know that we’re seeing you; we are above you, around you and we are watching infringements along the border line.

“We’ve also seen the use of body cameras demonstrated for the first time. This will help us combat corruption, but also ensure the safety of our officials, including border guards working in collaboration with the defence force, police and other role-players.

South Africa shares borders with six other Southern African nations: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The busiest land ports of entry include Beitbridge (Zimbabwe), Lebombo (Mozambique), Maseru Bridge (Lesotho), Ficksburg (Lesotho), Kopfontein (Botswana) and Oshoek (Eswatini).

Civic body Public Interest SA previously stated that porous borders have long been a concern for SA, as they contribute to illicit economies, human trafficking and transnational organised crime.

Last September, former home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi revealed the department was looking to deploy hi-tech at six borders to minimise the movement of illicit goods at the land ports.