Tech4Good Award opens for nominations – with R30 000 cash prize

You can help to recognise a worthy woman-led initiative driving social change through tech.

Nominations for the third annual Wired4Women Awards are now open!

The winner of the Tech4Good Award category will receive R30 000 in cash towards their initiative.

The Wired4Women Awards were introduced in 2024 by the Wired4Women Forum, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom. The programme features 13 award categories honouring the outstanding achievements of women in SA’s IT industry.

Among these is the Tech4Good Award, which recognises a woman-led initiative that uses technology to address pressing societal challenges, uplift communities and promote digital skills and inclusion.

The winner of the inaugural Wired4Women Tech4Good Award in 2024 was Leonora Tima, founder and MD of Gender Rights in Tech (GRIT, formerly Kwanele). Last year’s recipient, Zandile Mkwanazi, CEO of GirlCode, was recognised for her work in advancing digital skills, mentorship and leadership opportunities for young women and girls in technology.

In 2026, Mkwanazi returns to the Wired4Women Awards as a member of the judging panel, which will follow a strict adjudication process audited by Nolands JHB.

Get involved – nominate!

Nominations may be submitted by anyone via the Wired4Women online portal. All entries will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges and the shortlist announced in early March.

The winners of the 2026 Wired4Women Awards will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April, to be held at The Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff, in Johannesburg.

Please do your bit – make sure that the women who are leading the way using tech for good get the recognition they deserve. Nominate now!