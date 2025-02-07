Tech4Good: R30k prize to be won by a woman-led initiative

The winner of the Tech4Good Award will receive R30 000 in cash towards their initiative, courtesy of ITWeb Brainstorm.

Nominations for the second annual Wired4Women Awards are open until 14 February.

Launched last year by the Wired4Women Tech Forum, in collaboration with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, the Wired4Women Awards honour the outstanding achievements of women in the South African IT industry.

There are 13 categories covering a wide range of roles – from C-level leaders to innovators, entrepreneurs, emerging talent and students.

The Tech4Good Award will recognise the leader of an organisation, project or initiative that uses technology to uplift society, address pressing social challenges through digital innovation or promote skills development. The winner of this award will receive a cash prize of R30 000 towards their initiative, courtesy of ITWeb Brainstorm.

Caryn Berman, business development director at ITWeb Brainstorm, says: “Our goal with these awards is to shine a light on women across the full spectrum of roles – from top tech business executives to women at the helm of tech-driven initiatives that focus on social upliftment. These are often unsung heroes, and we look forward to changing that by giving them the recognition, as well as media exposure, they deserve."

The winner of the inaugural Wired4Women Tech4Good Award in 2024 was Leonora Tima, founder and MD of Gender Rights in Tech (GRIT, formerly Kwanele). A child rights, gender equality and anti-gender-based violence activist, Tima was named as one of the top 50 most inspiring women in technology in Africa in 2023.

The Wired4Women Tech Forum wants to hear about other worthy female-led initiatives that are using tech for the greater good. Make sure to submit nominations today.

Selecting finalists and winners

The nominations will be judged by an independent, carefully selected jury, which includes Wired4Women Forum board members, ITWeb senior editors, past award winners, academics and other industry experts. The jury will expect nominees to demonstrate:

The social challenge being addressed.

Details on the solution's development history, funding and technology used.

Tangible milestones, growth data and other indicators of success.

After the finalists are announced in late February, the judging panel will interview all candidates before selecting the winners. Winners will be revealed on 3 April at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet, in Johannesburg.

Review the criteria and submit nominations for the Tech4Good Award, as well as any of the other 12 categories, before the close of business on 14 February.