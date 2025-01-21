TechAccess achieves Schneider Electric Elite Partner status

Evershree Mathadeen, channel director for Schneider Electric secure power.

Johannesburg-based data centre and enterprise solutions provider TechAccess has been named an Elite Partner for Schneider Electric’s secure power business, which includes uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems for data centres, critical systems, and industrial processes.

TechAccess has been a partner of Schneider Electric for 15 years, beginning with the installation of the first Schneider Electric InfraStruxure modular data centre solution at a key client’s site.

The two companies plan to expand their power and cooling solutions across South Africa and the rest of SADC region.

To achieve the Elite Partner status, TechAccess has met specific sales targets and completed training to ensure its team can effectively implement Schneider Electric’s solutions.

Evershree Mathadeen, channel director for Schneider Electric’s secure power division, says the continued collaboration between the two companies will enhance the delivery of advanced power infrastructure across sectors like data centres, finance, and manufacturing.

Jaxon Martin, managing director at TechAccess.

Jaxon Martin, MD of TechAccess, says achieving Elite Partner status is a significant milestone. The company’s expectation is to achieve significant growth in the short-to-medium term.