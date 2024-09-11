Technology a business imperative at Datacentrix Showcase 2024, emphasising changing of lives through tech

Ahmed Mahomed, Group Chief Executive Officer at Datacentrix, during his CEO address on 'Intelligent, connected, and responsible leadership in the new business era'.

Technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming and reshaping business operations across multiple industries, and in the process are able to effect a tremendous impact on people’s lives. Within this context, the business sector can – and must – contribute positively to communities’ general well-being and prosperity, while seeking growth opportunities.

This was an overriding theme of the recent Datacentrix Showcase 2024 , which took place at Montecasino in Johannesburg, presenting excellent content, new ideas and cutting-edge solutions to close to 2 000 technology and business professionals on the day.

The event was proudly supported by Diamond sponsor Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), together with 34 other highly-respected ICT technology vendors.

The concept for this year's showcase, 'Changing lives through technology', reflects Datacentrix's ongoing commitment to exploring and embracing innovative, sustainable solutions that simultaneously support local businesses, while also contributing positively to communities and the environment.

In his opening address, Ahmed Mahomed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Datacentrix, spoke on the importance of having "intelligent, connected and responsible leadership in the new business era". He noted that inflows of technology are generational, and leadership in the digital age is faced with the challenge of navigating the business landscape that is characterised by uncertainty, as well as the velocity of change "where data is everywhere, and market competition has gone global".

Mahomed added that other challenges affecting business leaders today include climate change, geo-political considerations, and the ongoing skills gap. He went on to caution leaders to be mindful of the ‘hype trap’ around elements of technology.

“When business leaders are re-imagining their organisations through a technology lens,” he clarified, “it must be remembered that every company is unique, with different business imperatives and maturity levels. Digital leadership embraces a broad understanding of how technology can be harnessed to achieve business objectives. Leaders must analyse the impact technologies will have on their organisations and strive to implement those technologies that will create competitive advantage and add value.

"In today’s world, technology is not just a business enabler, it is a business driver, reimagining models and strategies.”



Following on from Mahomed’s opening presentation, the keynote address on the topic of ‘Sovereign AI: Localising the power of technology’ was presented by Andile Ngcaba, Chairman and Founding Partner of Convergence Partners.

Ngcaba discussed the necessity of combining regulations around AI, while simultaneously encouraging the unfolding of ongoing innovation. Presenting various examples of AI uses in different industries, he outlined how the technical uses of AI and their corresponding ethical considerations varied across industries, noting they therefore should not be regulated in a uniform manner. According to Ngcaba: “The creation of global ethical standards will ensure AI is deployed in a way that respects human rights and avoids misuse.”

A lively conversation then unfolded between President Ntuli, Managing Director of HPE South Africa, and Sanjeev Katwa, Technology Director at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club in London.

The discussion was entitled, ‘Innovative intelligence: The power of a technology-driven customer experience’ and unpacked how HPE solutions – which are behind the transformation of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since 2019 – have turned it into one of the most technologically-advanced football stadiums in the world.

An interactive CIO panel discussion followed, with panellists spanning a variety of industries, including banking, agriculture, IT, education and financial services. The panellists included: Subash Sharma, Chief Digital Officer: Everyday Banking, Absa Group; Stephanie du Toit, Head of Technology & Information, Remgro Management Services; Busi Matube, Senior Director: ICT & Chief Digital Officer, Central University of Technology; Rika Myburg, Chief Information Officer at Afgri; Sanjeev Katwa, Technology Director, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club; and Datacentrix’s Mahomed.

Among a number of valuable and valid points that were made during the discussion, Rika Myburg of Afgri noted that: “There is a significant amount of technology being used in the agricultural space, and that technology is integral today to modern farming,” while Stephanie du Toit of Remgro Management Services explained: “Sustainability is very important to us at Remgro and whatever we develop, we want to be able to put back into the community in a positive manner. It is important for business to use technology for good and not to fear it.”

Added Busi Matube of the Central University of Technology: “The use of AI in higher education is currently a highly-topical issue and is presenting challenges to both students and the institution alike. However, I believe that over the longer term, the use of AI will bring beneficial changes to the education sector.”

Datacentrix Showcase 2024 included and ‘Innovation Festival’ area, complete with a Digital Experience Lab, sponsor exhibition areas, local food truck market, networking pockets, prizes and entertainment.

The final guest speaker of the day then took the stage, as well-known economic expert Dr Azar Jammine, Director and Chief Economist at Econometrix, discussed technology and the economy in a presentation entitled: ‘The impact of digitalisation on South Africa’s economic growth’.

According to Jammine, AI presents massive economic opportunities and has an increasing and important role to play in cyber security in general. He singled out the agriculture industry in South Africa as being one of the fastest-growing local sectors over the past few years, noting this is both important and encouraging within the total economy, with a deep potential to be enhanced by technology for the greater good of the industry itself, as well as the over-arching economy.

“Since 2013, South Africa has seen a significant rise in unemployment,” Jammine stated. “The question must therefore be asked: how can we use technology to increase employment opportunities? There is a great need to place an increased focus on technology and education, particularly in rural and outlying areas. However, the low level of mathematical abilities in South Africa’s citizens brings a detrimental effect on the required cognitive levels for technology functionality. This is admittedly a huge challenge, but again it also creates a significant opportunity to encourage and facilitate learning and technology cognitive abilities to counteract this deficit.”

Following on from the morning plenary programme of industry experts, delegates were able to enjoy an afternoon of breakaway content presentations, designed to provide valuable insights into the latest technological advancements and their impact on businesses and society. The 20-minute slots covered important issues such as AI, the data challenge, digitalisation, protection and privacy, security and governance, connectivity and hybrid technologies, including the cloud and everything as a service (XaaS).

In closing, it is fitting to return the final word to Datacentrix’s CEO, who noted during his presentation that the impact of technology on African businesses is a serious issue that cannot be lightly dismissed. He went on to say that Africa has possibly missed the opportunity of ‘natural resource beneficiation’, and asked: Can we derive continental growth and the benefits it brings from ‘data beneficiation’?

“Ask yourself: ‘Who are the leaders of your businesses?” Mahomed challenged delegates. “We need to become leaders within the continent and not just followers of global technology, building and augmenting these to create unique solutions for the continent. There are physical conversations that we must have, and remember that, in leveraging technological advancements, leaders must maintain a human focus.

“We have talent and leadership, with almost 2 000 local industry leaders at a senior level right here at this showcase – and we must harness this for the greater good, to truly be able to change lives through technology,” he concluded.

In keeping with the day’s focus on sustainability and community support, surplus food from Datacentrix Showcase 2024 was delivered to the Avril Elizabeth Home for the mentally handicapped; the Tree of Hope, a safe space for abandoned babies; and the Johannesburg Children’s Home.

