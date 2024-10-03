Technology must serve everyone fairly and responsibly, says DPSA

Pinky Kekana, Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration.

Digital tools have immense potential to address the multifaceted problems we face globally, from inequality, to access to essential services. However, if misapplied, these same tools can exacerbate existing issues.

This is according to deputy minister of public service and administration Pinky Kekana, who was addressing the International Conference on Theory and Practice of Electronic Governance (ICEGov) at the CSIR International Convention Centre, in Pretoria, this week. This gathering marks a significant moment, as it is only the second time ICEGov has been hosted on the African continent, the first being in Egypt in 2008.

The event brought together academia, governments, international organisations, civil society and industry from over 50 countries, to discuss digital governance.

Kekana noted: “The theme of this year’s conference, 'Trust and Ethical Digital Governance for the World We Want,' resonates deeply in our current context. We stand at a crossroads where our choices in digital governance can either pave the way for a fairer, more ethical future, or exacerbate the inequalities and mistrust that permeate our societies, both online and offline.

“It is imperative that we collaborate to ensure technology serves everyone fairly and responsibly.” She stressed the importance of fundamental governance principles, such as fairness, accessibility and inclusion.

She said: “The recent discussions at the 79th United Nations General Assembly highlighted pressing global issues, such as the climate crisis, pervasive inequalities and the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These challenges serve as a stark reminder of the importance of focusing on the future and moving beyond mere short-term solutions.

"In addressing these, it is imperative that we bridge the digital divide, ensuring equitable access to broadband, internet and WiFi across all communities, particularly in developing regions. The use of mobile devices in Africa is on the rise, but challenges persist in many parts of the continent.”

Kekana highlighted the importance of working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and delving into how ethical digital governance can help nations confront these challenges head-on. “We must also be mindful of a developmental agenda that ensures Africa, and especially the African child, is not left behind in this digital transformation."

The deputy minister also cautioned about risks around AI: “We are already witnessing alarming trends, where AI is deployed in ways that compromise personal privacy. Governments and corporations are profiling citizens, often without sufficient regard for fundamental human rights. Therefore, the necessity of ethical digital governance is imperative. We must establish frameworks that ensure AI and other technologies are utilised in ways that uphold human dignity, rights and freedoms.”

Training institutions such as education, research and development sectors should also prepare a generation of young people to read and interpret big data, guiding the information that AI models rely on, she said.

“This is why the DPSA is entrusted with managing data within the public service, ensuring it is done with integrity and accountability. As public servants, policymakers, researchers and business leaders, we bear the responsibility of shaping a future where digital governance benefits everyone. We must reflect on whether digital transformation will enhance democracy and human dignity or foster deeper divisions,” Kekana said.

“To achieve ethical digital governance, we need clear regulations, responsible technology design and international collaboration. Governments, businesses and civil society must unite to cultivate a digital world that respects human rights and fosters fairness,” she said.

“As South Africa prepares to assume the presidency of the G20 from Brazil, we are dedicated to making ethical digital governance a central focus of our leadership. We intend to carry the lessons learned and discussions from ICEGov into the G20, ensuring our collective insights lead to tangible action.”

ICEGov 2024 was coordinated by the United Nations University Operating Unit on Policy-Driven Electronic Governance (UNU-EGOV), and hosted with local patrons the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), the University of the Witwatersrand and the Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI). BCX and boxfusion were platinum sponsors of the event, Gauteng province was a gold sponsor and Brand South Africa the silver sponsor.