Teksi Ride offers sign-up bonuses for safe, efficient e-hailing services

Funeka Nyaqela, MD, Teksi Ride. (Image: Supplied)

Born-in-SA e-hailing app Teksi Ride is offering riders sign-up bonuses and discounted pre-booked airport shuttle services to raise awareness of its safe, efficient transport service offering.

Teksi Ride, which has already grown to a fleet of over 13 000 drivers and has over 2 000 drivers online at any given time, offers more choice in e-hailing to people in major metro areas.

Teksi Ride is expanding rapidly, and is now available in Gauteng, Durban, Cape Town, Bloemfontein and other coastal cities. With an intuitive, easy-to-use app and a fast-growing fleet of drivers, Teksi Ride aims to offer safe, reliable and affordable rides.

Teksi Ride MD Funeka Nyaqela says: “Our focus on the safety of both passengers and drivers is a significant differentiator for Teksi Ride. Users are assured that the drivers are fully vetted and their cars are in mint condition, and are checked for roadworthiness every six months.”

Prince Pirikisi, CEO, Teksi Ride. (Image: Supplied)

All drivers also undergo driver etiquette training to ensure users enjoy a comfortable, pleasant trip.

Nyaqela explains that riders sign up with their ID books, and receive a one-time pin for each ride. “So if you request a ride as a user, you get an OTP, which the driver must input, and you can't take the trip without that OTP. This system benefits both drivers and commuters by ensuring that all parties have undergone identity checks. In future, security will be further enhanced with facial recognition on the app,” she says.

Prince Pirikisi, Chief Executive Officer of Teksi Ride, highlights a new promotion on the app: “Right now we are running a promotion whereby users get a sign-up bonus of R50. And then if you pre-book a transfer to OR Tambo or Lanseria airport 24 hours before your departure, we will also give users a R100 voucher towards the cost of the trip.”

Teksi Ride is available on the Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.teksiCustomer&hl=en_ZA

And the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/za/app/teksiride/id6449515734