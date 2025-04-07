Teksi Ride: SA’s most disruptive, homegrown e-hailing solution shifts into high gear

MD, Funeka Nyaqela. (Image: Supplied)

Teksi Ride is proud to be at the forefront of South Africa’s e-hailing revolution – boldly local, fiercely reliable and committed to real change on the ground. Born from South African innovation and shaped by the needs of South African commuters and drivers, Teksi Ride is not just another app – it's a movement.

With a powerful slogan that says it all – "Tsamaya le rona, hamba nathi" – Teksi Ride invites South Africans to ride with a platform that speaks their language, understands their daily hustle and puts people before profits.

"Teksi Ride didn’t just build another ride-hailing app – it built a platform that reflects the values and realities of South Africans. From language and pricing to safety and sustainability, every feature was designed with local needs in mind,” says MD, Funeka Nyaqela of Teksi Ride. Its mission is simple: empower drivers, serve riders and lead with heart in everything it does.

Why Teksi Ride is changing the game:

Safety is non-negotiable

Every ride with Teksi Ride is backed by industry-leading safety protocols, including call centre support in every province, real-time tracking, SOS panic buttons and strict vetting of drivers.

Zero-data access – rides at your fingertips

No airtime? No problem. The Teksi Ride app is zero-rated for data, ensuring uninterrupted access for users across South Africa, especially in underserved communities.

Driver empowerment through a local lens

Teksi Ride is built with driver dignity at its core. With a fair 20% commission model, drivers keep more of what they earn while still accessing top-tier digital tools and support.

In-app multi-language support

Teksi Ride speaks South Africa’s languages – literally. Riders and drivers can access the app and support in multiple local languages, including isiZulu, Sesotho, Tshivenda and Xitsonga – making Teksi Ride the most culturally rooted app in the country.

Call centres in every province

A dedicated team of 50 call centre agents per province ensures fast human support, helping customers and drivers resolve issues instantly – no bots, just real people who care.

Electric vehicle (EV) programme for qualifying drivers

In a bold step towards sustainability, Teksi Ride is rolling out a first-of-its-kind EV rent-to-own programme exclusively for top-performing drivers. With zero emissions and ultra-low operating costs, qualifying drivers will have the opportunity to drive brand new electric vehicles and own them after a set term – a giant leap in creating green jobs and reducing transport-related pollution in our cities.

Affordable fares. Superior service

Whether you’re riding across town or commuting daily, Teksi Ride offers affordable, reliable and comfortable rides without surge pricing. Its vehicles are inspected regularly to ensure cleanliness, quality and peace of mind.

Locally built. Globally inspired

Teksi Ride understands the unique challenges of South African mobility, yet incorporates global best practices in e-hailing technology, driver management and customer support.

Join the ride – be part of the movement

Teksi Ride is more than an app – it’s a community. Every tap supports local jobs, empowers everyday drivers and promotes sustainable innovation. Whether you're a commuter looking for safer, fairer transport or a driver ready to join a platform that truly values you – Teksi Ride is your ride home.

Download the Teksi Ride app today on iOS or Android and experience transport the South African way.

#TsamayaLeRona #HambaNathi #TeksiRideSA #EVFuture #LocalisPowerful