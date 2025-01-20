Telcos anticipate regulatory landscape to shift in 2025

MTN and Telkom are expecting a number of regulatory changes this year.

South African mobile network operators (MNOs) are expecting a raft of regulatory changes to impact their businesses this year.

ITWeb asked the MNOs about the regulations they anticipate in 2025, as well as the biggest trends they witnessed during the holiday season.

The telcos also share their expectations of the local energy environment, and the key investments they are looking to make.

MTN says it anticipates changes on numbering regulations and the development of outstanding International Mobile Telecommunications radio frequency spectrum assignment plans.

“We further foresee that the Information Regulator will focus on spam calls and telemarketing,” says MTN.

Last year, the regulator issued a guidance note on direct marketing, as regulated by section 69 of the Protection of Personal Information Act, in order for it to protect the public and stop spam telephone calls.

This, after the watchdog noted a rise in the number of complaints surrounding the processing of personal information in direct marketing by means of unsolicited electronic communications.

WOAN transparency

MTN adds it seeks regulatory clarity on the suspended licensing of the wholesale open access network (WOAN) and welcomes any announcement on the removal of luxury taxes on smartphones, to enable greater customer adoption of 4G and 5G services.

In 2022, Cabinet put on hold plans to license the WOAN. A WOAN would operate as a single network, built via a consortium, which will sell high-demand spectrum to telecoms operators on a wholesale basis.

Government believes the WOAN will enable more competition in the telecoms market that will result in data prices coming down.

According to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, applicants for the WOAN licence must be at least 70% owned by South African citizens and at least 50% black-owned. It must also be at least 20% owned by black women.

MTN maintains regulatory certainty is of paramount importance to ensure the sector’s growth and all regulations should be evidence-based.

“MTN further welcomes regulatory policies that reduce the financial burden on operators to maximise the industry’s output for the benefit of consumers and society.”

Legal considerations

On the regulatory front, Telkom says it is awaiting the publication of the amendments to the End-User Subscriber and Service Charter, which could change the data, voice and SMS transfer and roll-over requirements.

It points out that the inquiry into the licensing framework for satellite services is well under way, which could lead to the publication of regulations in 2025 to address, among other things, frequency coordination between satellite and other terrestrial radio communication services operating in shared frequency bands.

“We are expecting changes in the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) Regulations. The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition published the proposed CPA regulation amendments.”

Telkom notes the changes focus on creating an opt-out register that the National Consumer Commission will manage.

The firm is also assessing the possible impact of the recently-published guidance note on direct marketing.

“This note, issued by the Information Regulator, provides guidelines on ethical and legal practices in direct marketing. Telkom is evaluating how these guidelines might affect our customer acquisition strategies and the overall marketing landscape.”

Telkom expects reduced load-shedding to continue due to improved and ongoing planned maintenance.

“However, load reduction intensified during the second and third quarters last year, straining the network. We will continue to monitor developments, including the introduction of load reduction in some municipalities.”

Pain points

According to Telkom, vandalism remains a significant challenge to operations. “During the holidays, we recorded over 400 incidents of sabotage, theft and attempted theft. We are working with law enforcement agencies to apprehend perpetrators to ensure the reliability of our network.”

MTN adds that during the holiday season, like other times of the year, it faced challenges regarding the vandalism of infrastructure.

“Vandalism of mobile towers and cables disrupts services and delays repairs. MTN continues to work closely with local authorities and communities to address these issues and minimise disruption to services.”

Like Telkom, MTN hopes the absence of load-shedding continues in 2025. “However, we are cautious and remain prepared for any possible changes in the national energy situation.

“We continue to invest in backup power solutions, like generators and battery storage, for our critical infrastructure, to ensure service continuity in case of unexpected power outages. Our aim is to maintain reliable service for our customers, regardless of the broader energy environment.

“As we enter 2025, we are focused on expanding our 5G network, enhancing mobile financial services, and increasing broadband access in rural areas. We are also dedicated to promoting sustainability and social responsibility, ensuring we contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.”

MTN says during the holiday season, it saw increased demand for mobile data services, prepaid airtime and mobile money services, as more people connected with family and friends over digital platforms.

Vodacom and Cell C had not commented by the time of publishing.