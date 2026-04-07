Telkom CMO Gugu Mthembu: Backing women in tech and leading with empathy

Since launching in 2024, the Wired4Women Awards have championed a more equitable, diverse and thriving tech ecosystem – one that strengthens the industry and advances South Africa’s broader economy. The response has been phenomenal: hundreds of nominations each year highlight just how much talent and impact women bring to the sector. A rigorous adjudication process leads to a prestigious gala ceremony where the winners are announced. #wired4women #wired4womenawards #womenintech

The quality of the finalists in the Wired4Women Awards continues to improve every year, says Gugu Mthembu, CMO at Telkom.

Mthembu is one of the judges for the 2026 awards, and Telkom is the lead sponsor, backing five of the 13 categories.

Having been involved since the annual awards began in 2024, Mthembu believes the quality of nominations and finalists is a reassuring sign of significant female talent in the ICT industry.

She also notes that entries have improved year on year. “We are seeing entries that speak more to impact, with greater innovation and inclusiveness,” she says.

Nominations were open to the public until 8 February, and the judges have shortlisted the finalists, with interviews now under way.

“As a member of the judging panel, I'm looking for entries that demonstrate measurable outcomes, innovation and inclusivity,” says Mthembu. “A winner is one who would have covered all three.”

Three units of the Telkom Group are sponsoring five categories:

CIO of the Year – sponsored by Telkom Consumer and Small Business

– sponsored by Telkom Consumer and Small Business Top Tech Innovator – sponsored by Telkom Consumer and Small Business

– sponsored by Telkom Consumer and Small Business CISO of the Year – sponsored by BCX

– sponsored by BCX Rising Star: AI and Data Innovation – sponsored by BCX

– sponsored by BCX Top Tech Student – sponsored by Openserve

For the past three years, the Wired4Women Awards have championed a more equitable, diverse and thriving tech ecosystem. The awards aim to highlight excellence in ICT while providing role models and inspiring more young women and girls to pursue careers in technology – ultimately helping to close the gender gap in SA’s ICT sector.

Gugu Mthembu, CMO at Telkom.

“I think it's important to continue creating platforms that elevate women in IT,” says Mthembu. “It's about mentorship and sponsorship that create long-term impact. That’s where we will see the gains – more women participating in ICT, more women leading in ICT and more women driving innovation.

“I think it's important to continue creating platforms that elevate women in IT,” says Mthembu. “It's about giving mentorship, giving sponsorships that create the long-term impact, which is where we will see the gains in the form of more women participating in ICT, more women leading in ICT and more women driving innovation.

“More than anything, as women in ICT, let us expand our capacity by being more inclusive and pulling other women along with us. But also lead with empathy because the world needs more of that.”

The winner will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Gala Ceremony on 16 April at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff, Johannesburg.