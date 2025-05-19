Telkom Foundation hands over new ICT lab

The new ICT lab has 40 workstations, 10 laptops and digital connectivity.

The Telkom Foundation has handed over an ICT lab to Morutwa Secondary School in rural Limpopo, as part of Telkom’s ongoing commitment to invest in digital education and create better learning spaces for South Africa’s youth.

Officially opening the new lab, Telkom chief digital officer Sello Mmakau highlighted the importance of access to the internet, information and communication technology (ICT) in bridging the digital divide, noting such donations address pressing needs in disadvantaged schools.

“ICT access, digital skills and connectivity are engines of personal and economic growth,” said Mmakau. Telecommunications is the portal through which we access training and job opportunities, and how we build our professional networks. We anticipate that over 350 learners in Grade 10 to 12 and 25 educators will benefit directly each year, with even more reached through community engagement and support programmes.”

According to the Telkom Foundation, the new ICT lab will have 40 new workstations, 10 laptops and new-generation digital connectivity to access learning material for teachers, learners and the surrounding community, which is outside the Limpopo capital, Polokwane.

Online resources will include platforms such as TelkomLearn, Lightbulb and BCX Learn through Alibaba Cloud. The lab will allow learners to do online educational research, conduct online experiments and ultimately apply to universities.

The donation is being made in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT).

According to the department, the launch underscores minister Solly Malatsi’s commitment to working with the private sector and taking a “whole-of-society” approach to expanding digital access and bridging the digital divide.

“The initiative includes not only digital infrastructure but also additional resources for Morutwa Secondary School, such as pre-owned desks, office furniture for classrooms, and Telkom support for electricity connections. A school website with e-mail addresses for all staff members is also part of the project, further integrating the school into the digital ecosystem,” says theDCDT.

Morutwa Secondary principal ETI Manyuwa says the new lab will have enormous benefits for the community. "This lab will help connect our community to the world.

“It will allow children to access knowledge online, but it will also allow our teachers to improve the training they can provide our learners through a more powerful online teaching resource,” states Manyuwa.

The ICT lab will also make Marutwa a connectivity hub within the Gadikgale district, where it is located.