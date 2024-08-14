Telkom FutureMakers helps SMEs create jobs, revenue

Tshepo Phetla, head of business development at Telkom.

The Telkom FutureMakers enterprise and supplier development programme has helped local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) create an impact worth R339 million from their procurement and innovation initiatives.

According to a statement, Telkom's investments in SMEs and development programmes during the 2024 financial year helped these local businesses generate revenue of R399 million and create 69 500 new jobs – resulting in 229 350 lives impacted.

This is increased growth from the R191 million generated in the 2023 financial year.

During the 2024 financial year, SMEs in the Telkom FutureMakers programme expanded to 428 from 320, says the company.

Launched in 2015, Telkom FutureMakers seeks to support ICT social entrepreneurs by turning their innovative digital ideas into commercially viable, scalable and investable solutions that can help address social issues in their communities and broader markets.

“Our investments in SMEs and development programmes have resulted in real, positive social and commercial outcomes,” says Tshepo Phetla, head of business development at Telkom. These impacts are especially felt among black and women-owned businesses.

According to the International Finance Corporation, South African small businesses employ an estimated 50% to 60% of the workforce, which contribute up to 34% of the total GDP.

Telkom FutureMakers says since inception, it has trained over 2 500 previously-disadvantaged SMEs.

One success story of the initiative’s beneficiaries is the Mmapaseka Academy, an ICT training business in Kimberley, in the Northern Cape.

Telkom FutureMakers on-boarded Mmapaseka as a beneficiary of the Telkom Tech Accelerator programme in 2022, and it was later awarded a three-year contract with BCX to run learnership programmes for 49 learners.

The business also offers digital skills training for FutureMaker’s Telkom Township Incubation programme, allowing it to generate full-time employment for four young black women.

Other beneficiaries include Khathutshelo Mufamadi, founder and CEO of Droppa, an online platform for delivery vehicles; and Wayne Isaacs, founder of IT services firm Enlight Technologies.

“We’re proud to be growing local businesses and connecting communities across the nation to a brighter future,” says Phetla.