Telkom FutureMakers recognises SA innovators

Some of the winners of the Telkom Transformation and Innovation Awards.

Telkom has announced the winners of the second instalment of its Telkom Transformation and Innovation Awards.

The event recognises start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that showed resilience, growth and innovation through Telkom’s FutureMakers programme.

Despite economic challenges, SA remains a hotbed of entrepreneurial activity, with many new businesses projecting growth in employee numbers and revenue this year, says the telecoms operator.

The Telkom Transformation and Innovation Awards aimed to amplify these success stories.

The event, which took place this week, showcased the latest tech trends and solutions emerging from SA’s start-up ecosystem, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate and inspire.

Tech start-ups Droppa, Delivery Ka Speed and Welo Health scooped awards in the SME category.

“The entrepreneurial spirit in South Africa is truly remarkable,” says Sello Mmakau, group chief digital officer at Telkom.

“Through the Telkom Transformation and Innovation Awards, we aimed to highlight the incredible work being done by local start-ups and entrepreneurs who are driving positive change and shaping the future of our nation.”

Telkom, through its investment in FutureMakers, sought to diversify value chains, uplift township economies, democratise technology innovation, and provide access to venture capital in response to government's call for economic transformation and job creation, adds Mmakau.

The winning solutions have set a new benchmark in the industry, demonstrating resilience, creativity and a vision for a better future, he comments.

For nearly 10 years, FutureMakers has empowered ICT social entrepreneurs by transforming their innovative digital ideas into commercially viable, scalable and investable solutions that address social issues in their communities and broader markets, says Telkom.

The awards featured three segments, each dedicated to different facets of innovation and transformation within Telkom and its extended ecosystem.

Segment one SME winners:

AI Innovation of the Year: Advannotech

E-commerce Innovation of the Year: Delivery Ka Speed

Edtech Innovation of the Year: Mmapaseka Academy

Fintech Innovation of the Year: Level Finance

Healthtech Innovation of the Year: Welo Health

Most Jobs Created: Droppa

Segment two SME winners:

Top Performer Award: Mafoko Global

Resilience Award: Mzali App

Openserve People’s Choice Award: NetCampus Group

Consumer Small Business People’s Choice Award: Delivery Ka Speed

Corporate: Mzali Development

Segment three overall SME winners:

Tech Woman of the Year: NetCampus Group

Tech for Good Award: Credipple

Tech Trailblazer of the Year: Khoitech

Segment three ecosystem partners: