Telkom hikes prices for services

Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer and Small Business.

Telkom has followed other telecommunications companies in hiking the prices of its services.

The company today announced upcoming tariff adjustments affecting fixed postpaid services, certain out-of-bundle mobile rates, DSL, voice, fibre-to-the-home and the YEP product portfolio for consumer and SMB, effective from 1 April.

Given the current inflation rate of 5.8%, Telkom says tariff adjustments are necessary to ensure sustainable service excellence.

Telkom, like many other South African enterprises, acknowledges the impact of macro-economic factors and is strategically adjusting tariffs to maintain service quality while remaining competitive in the market, it adds.

Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer and Small Business, says: "As we adapt to economic dynamics, we are investing in measures to prioritise customer satisfaction. We encourage our customers to explore the value options within our product range tailored to their connectivity, entertainment and communication needs.”

Specific tariff adjustments include:

Consumer fixed voice services: Tariffs will increase by an average of 15% for services such as line rental, prepaid FLLA, Closer calling plans and installation charges. SmartVoice customers will not experience any increases.

Mobile services: Out-of-bundle voice rates will increase from R0.80 to R0.89 for most postpaid tariffs, while out-of-bundle data rates will increase from R0.35 to R0.39 per MB across all mobile products. Similarly, out-of-bundle rates for SMSes will increase from R0.35 to R0.39 per SMS. No increases will be applied to ad hoc or recurring bundles.

Postpaid plans: Monthly subscription costs for postpaid plans (mobile voice plans such as FlexOn and Infinite, as well as LTE data plans) will increase by an average of 6% starting from 1 June. Other fees like device instalment fees, insurance, value-added services, or recurring bundles will not see additional increases.

Small and medium business (SMB) voice services: Tariffs will rise by an average of 12.5% for line rental, installation and calling plans, and 5% for PABX products.

Broadband services: Tariff adjustments will be made across consumer DSL, SMB DSL, consumer FTTH and SMB FTTH portfolios. Consumer DSL and SMB DSL tariffs will increase by an average of 15%, while consumer FTTH and SMB FTTH will see an average tariff adjustment of 10%. Details regarding other fibre network operator products will be shared closer to implementation.

YEP product portfolio: An average tariff adjustment of 5% will be applied to products such as YEPSynch and banners, reputation management and social marketing tools.

In February, Vodacom South Africa announced annual price adjustments to postpaid and fibre tariffs that will become effective from 1 April.

This, after in December MTN South Africa also announced price increases for postpaid contracts, with effect from 1 February.