Vodacom hikes postpaid, fibre prices

Vodacom's head office in Midrand.

Vodacom South Africa has today announced annual price adjustments to postpaid and fibre tariffs that will become effective from 1 April 2024.

In a statement, the company says this year’s adjustment equates to an average increase on a customer’s total bill of 4.6%, which is lower than the 5.3% increase in headline inflation announced by Stats SA for January.

In December, MTN South Africa also announced price increases for postpaid contracts that will take effect from 1 February 2024.

Vodacom notes that the decision comes at a time when it continues to invest heavily into maintaining network resilience to deliver an enhanced customer experience and in response to various challenges faced by the industry that has resulted in increased operational costs for operators including base station vandalism and battery theft, load-shedding, currency weakness and high inflation.

“We are fully alert to the financial pressures on customers caused by the high cost of living and remain committed to delivering innovations that enhance the value we deliver to customers to help alleviate cost of living pressures,” says Rishaad Tayob, consumer business director at Vodacom South Africa.

“To help cushion customers from impacts of higher increases, the likes of insurance premiums, hardware and device costs, valued-added-services, out-of-bundle rates remain unchanged.

“We remain committed to contributing to the growth and resilience of the country’s economy while offering customers the best value, a robust network, affordable pricing structure as well as an exceptional customer experience,” concludes Tayob.