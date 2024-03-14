Telkom joins Wired4Women Awards as lead sponsor

Gugu Mthembu, Telkom's CMO.

Telkom has been confirmed as the lead sponsor of the newly launched Wired4 Women Awards programme.

The Wired4Women Tech Forum, in collaboration with ITWeb Brainstorm, has introduced these new awards to recognise outstanding women in South Africa's tech sector, spanning from C-level executives to entrepreneurs and emerging talents.

Says Gugu Mthembu, Telkom's CMO: “Telkom is a proud sponsor of the Wired4Women Awards, which are dedicated to showcasing female excellence in the local IT industry. We believe in supporting initiatives that highlight the invaluable contributions of women in South Africa's tech landscape. Our industry thrives on innovation and diversity, and these awards symbolise our commitment to fostering both.”

Established three years ago, the Wired4Women Tech Forum has been dedicated to addressing gender imbalance and increasing female representation in the sector. The forum has made significant strides in growing a community of women, fostering connections and providing guidance, mentorship and training opportunities. It is now stepping up its mission with the launch of the Wired4Women Awards.

Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO of Bidvest Bank and chair of Wired4Women, says: “We want our daughters to grow up in a world where they can be whoever they want to be, but you can’t be what you can’t see. They need the role models to aspire to and these awards aim to showcase these role models.”

The inaugural Wired4Women Awards features 11 categories, recognising leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, community impact and talent. Winners will be unveiled at a gala event in Sandton on 22 May 2024.

Telkom's Mthembu joins the judging panel, comprising other industry leaders, Wired4Women board members and ITWeb’s senior editors.

"Through recognition and celebration, we empower future generations, fostering a world where every young woman explores limitless possibilities. Let's unite in building a future where every voice resonates, and every talent flourishes," urges Mthembu.

Nominate now!

Help us celebrate female leadership and talent in the tech industry by reviewing the awards criteria and submitting your nominations by COB on 18 March.

Visit: Wired4Women Awards 2024.