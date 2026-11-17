Amazon Leo is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network, designed to provide fast and reliable broadband connectivity. (Image source: Amazon)

Telkom Group has entered into an agreement with Amazon Leo, Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite network .

The agreement, signed by Openserve on behalf of the Telkom Group, makes Telkom an authorised distributor of Amazon Leo in South Africa.

In a statement, Telkom says the deal will bring high-performance satellite connectivity services to enterprises, eligible public sector customers and small companies across the country, through all three of Telkom's operating businesses.

In July, Amazon Leo, formerly known as Project Kuiper, signed a distribution deal with Herotel, a Maziv company, to bring connectivity to South Africans. Through its new service, evry, Herotel will bring Amazon Leo-powered satellite internet to residential customers across South Africa.

The companies expect the service to launch commercially in 2027 and potential users can start registering on the evry website.

Amazon Leo’s forays into South Africa come as Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service remains unable to launch commercial services in South Africa because it has yet to secure the electronic communications licences required by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa.

Telkom notes its agreement allows the company to use Amazon’s satellite technology to extend the reach of Telkom’s national network.

OneTelkom strategy

Amazon Leo is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network, designed to provide fast, reliable broadband connectivity to customers beyond the reach of traditional networks. It is powered by a constellation of thousands of satellites.

Depending on the selected enterprise service plan and terminal, maximum configured speeds can reach up to 1Gbps download and 400Mbps upload, notes Telkom.

“Connectivity should not depend on where you happen to work. For too long, a business two hours from the nearest town has had to work harder, wait longer and pay more just to do what a business in the city takes for granted,” says Serame Taukobong, CEO of Telkom Group.

“This is OneTelkom in action: Openserve brings the network, BCX brings integrated solutions for enterprise and eligible public sector customers, and Telkom Business extends the reach to small businesses. We’ll use fibre and mobile where they reach, and satellite where they don’t."

Under the agreement, Openserve will integrate Amazon Leo services and equipment into connectivity solutions designed for organisations operating in remote, rural and hard-to-reach locations, as well as customers seeking an additional connectivity path to strengthen network resilience.

Openserve will bring these solutions to South Africa directly and through its authorised sales agents. Openserve will remain the service provider for end-customers.

According to Telkom, the agreement complements Openserve’s fibre, transmission and broader network capabilities.

For locations where fibre, mobile or fixed-wireless services do not provide the required coverage, capacity or resilience, satellite connectivity will provide an additional option within an integrated network solution, it explains.

The broader relationship also supports satellite connectivity for eligible telecommunications backhaul applications, including primary and backup connectivity at fixed cellular sites.

“Our job is to build the network every provider in this country can rely on. Bringing Amazon Leo onto Openserve means that network now reaches cities and remote locations in South Africa,” says Beauty Apleni, CEO of Openserve.

BCX in the mix

Telkom adds that its subsidiary BCX will combine Amazon Leo with its managed network, cloud and cyber security services.

“Our clients run operations where networks are thinnest: mines, farms, construction sites, clinics and depots. Amazon Leo lets us bring those sites into the same managed, secured environment as the rest of the business,” says Hasnain Motlekar, interim CEO of BCX.

Telkom Business will offer Amazon Leo-powered connectivity to small businesses in rural and remote areas.

“Millions of South Africans run small businesses far from the nearest fibre line. Amazon Leo gives us a way to reach them with dependable internet without waiting for a fibre build,” says Andrew Dawson, Telkom Business managing executive: small and medium business sales.

Telkom will provide further information on service availability and approved channel arrangements closer to launch.

Serving key industries

Telkom says it will offer Amazon Leo to the sectors it serves across South Africa, including mining, agriculture, energy, construction, logistics and transport, tourism and hospitality, and qualifying public sector entities, from health to education – as well as to small businesses beyond the reach of fibre.

“South Africa is a big country, and for a long time the map of who is connected has looked very different from the map of where people actually work," adds Taukobong.

"With our network, our enterprise business and our small business reach working together, we can close that gap faster than any one of them could alone. A farmer, a mine, a clinic or a small business no longer has to choose between where they are and what they can become.”