Telkom to support IEC connectivity during elections

Althon Beukes, CEO of Openserve.

Telkom will provide connectivity solutions to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) during the 2024 elections.

South Africans will take to the polls on 29 May to elect the leadership of the seventh administration.

In a statement, the telco says it will support 320 IEC results-capturing sites nationwide, including 10 result centres, utilising technologies such as WiFi 6, layer-3 networking and high-speed fibre.

“Our network infrastructure ensures connectivity across all electoral sites, from headquarters to voting stations,” says Althon Beukes, CEO of Openserve, Telkom’s wholesale business unit.

“We are committed to expanding our connectivity solutions, employing diverse mediums to ensure robust and reliable connectivity throughout the electoral network.”

According to Telkom, it has been the IEC’s ICT partner since the inaugural democratic elections in 1994, facilitating six national elections and five municipal polls.

In addition to providing connectivity, Telkom says it hosts the IEC website, offering electoral utilities such as voter registration.

During last year’s registration period, the company notes it supported the IEC in registering over two million new voters.

“As the IEC establishes additional results-capturing sites and result centres, Telkom’s national network is available to provide the necessary infrastructure and support,” adds Beukes.