Telkomsel, ZTE expand strategic collaboration at MWC Barcelona 2025, driving AI adoption, cutting-edge network solutions to accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation

- Telkomsel and ZTE's strategic collaboration focuses on the implementation of AI-based technology, 5G-LAN and ultra-compact solutions for private networks.
- The partnership is aimed at improving broadband service quality and accelerating digital transformation across various industries in Indonesia.
Telkomsel, which positions itself as Indonesia's leading digital telecommunication service provider, and ZTE Corporation (0763.HK/000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, have officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at MWC Barcelona 2025. This strategic collaboration focuses on the implementation of AI-based technology, 5G-LAN and ultra-compact solutions for private networks, aimed at improving broadband service quality and accelerating digital transformation across various industries in Indonesia.
As part of this MOU, Telkomsel and ZTE are expanding their co-operation in AI-powered telecommunication network development, including the introduction of the industry's first native AI baseband. This technology is designed to enhance energy efficiency, ensure user-level service quality assurance and introduce AI-based operations and maintenance (O&M) capabilities for more intelligent network management. Additionally, the two companies will modernise 5G-LAN and FTTR-B (fibre to the room-business) solutions to deliver faster, more stable and more flexible enterprise connectivity.
To address challenges in the adoption of private broadband networks for industrial needs, Telkomsel and ZTE are introducing an ultra-compact private network solution, equipped with a NodeEngine card to minimise additional infrastructure requirements. This solution is expected to expand private network adoption across various industries in Indonesia, enhancing efficiency, security and business productivity.
Indra Mardiatna, Chief Technology Officer of Telkomsel, stated: "As part of our commitment to accelerating industrial transformation across various sectors, Telkomsel continues to adopt the latest technology to provide faster, more reliable and more efficient networks. This strategic collaboration with ZTE enables us to integrate AI-driven solutions and cutting-edge network technologies to offer smarter and more adaptive connectivity, meeting the evolving needs of both individuals and enterprises in Indonesia."
Mei Zhonghua, Senior Vice-President of ZTE, added: "ZTE believes that technology should address real-world challenges, both in industrial-scale operations and for end consumers. Through this collaboration, we bring AI-driven innovations, 5G-LAN and more efficient private network solutions to help industries in Indonesia optimise their operations and drive sustainable business growth. We are confident that the new technologies we introduce with Telkomsel will serve as a catalyst for digital transformation, enhancing connectivity and supporting growth for businesses."
This strategic initiative builds on the success of Telkomsel and ZTE's collaboration at MWC 2024, where AI-powered machine learning network solutions were successfully deployed in Makassar and Kendari. Moving forward, both companies are committed to continuously driving innovation, accelerating digital transformation, strengthening industrial competitiveness and shaping a more connected future for all Indonesians.
