Telviva awarded ‘Best Enterprise Contact Centre Platform’ at CEM Africa 2024

Martie de Beer, Contact Centre Executive, Telviva.

Telviva, the South African market leader in cloud-based business communications, has been awarded ‘Best Enterprise Contact Centre Platform’ at the 2024 CEM Africa Awards in Cape Town. The prestigious accolade was secured for the company’s managed contact centre as a service, which is designed to offer businesses a seamless and efficient way to manage their customer interactions across multiple communication channels.

“Winning this award is more than just a milestone; it is a validation of our vision and efforts to revolutionise the customer service landscape. At Telviva, we believe that the heart of a successful contact centre lies in its ability to deliver exceptional customer experience (CX). This accolade underscores our dedication to enhancing the customer journey through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach,” says Martie de Beer, Contact Centre Executive at Telviva.

Good CX has become key to attracting and retaining customers, and businesses are responding by turning to omnichannel solutions to enable seamless communication across voice, e-mail, web chat, instant messaging and social media. Getting this right, however, requires sound processes, complex integrations and customer journey mapping. There are also compliance and regulatory requirements to be met as a result of working with personal information. As such, organisations are increasingly looking to partner with a provider that can guide them through the journey to enhanced customer experiences.

“At the core of our service is a fundamental focus on the customer journey. We understand that every interaction is an opportunity to build trust and loyalty. Therefore, we prioritise creating personalised and meaningful experiences for each customer. Our omnichannel approach ensures that customers receive consistent and coherent support, regardless of the communication channel they choose,” says De Beer.

Being delivered as a managed service means that Telviva doesn't just install some software and walk away, but partners with clients so that they can meet their objectives and targets. This includes having a dedicated local support team, comprising senior support engineers who are solely involved in servicing contact centre customers. They also form part of the company’s Network Operations Centre, which proactively monitors contact centre customers so that any software or hardware issues can be managed and resolved by the support team – ideally before the customer has even noticed.

“Receiving the ‘Best Enterprise Contact Centre Platform’ award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in customer service. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that our clients always have access to the latest tools and technologies to deliver exceptional customer experiences,” concludes De Beer.

