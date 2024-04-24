Telviva revs up its all-in-one communication platform Telviva One

Rob Lith, Chief Commercial Officer of Telviva.

Leading South African unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) vendor and service provider Telviva has announced that due to widespread demand, it has bundled its popular add-ons, as well as crucial CRM integration, into a single, cost-effective Telviva One Premium subscription.

This, the business says, provides a solution for CFOs who are scrambling to keep up with spiralling multi-cloud and software licensing costs.

Telviva, which prides itself on enabling better quality conversations through context-driven cloud UCaas and CCaaS, consolidates multiple communication channels to improve customer acquisition, retention and support.

Telviva's Chief Commercial Officer Rob Lith says in modern multi-cloud environments, costs can creep up with messy functionality overlaps, and this cannot be justified.

He says it was clear the market needed a single, cost-effective solution that could provide full UC&C functionality that included the ability to accept incoming interactions from multiple channels with full context for each engagement.

“We needed to come up with a total solution that can be managed through a single pane of glass. This needed to be both cost-effective and rand-based in an environment where businesses are forced to deal with the volatility of dollar- and euro-based licensing,” he says.

“Various teams often add different licences and before long the CFO discovers a stack of different licences, often with overlapping functionality which is not just messy, it is a waste of money. We designed Telviva One Premium as a solution to the quandaries coming up in multi-cloud service environments,” says Lith.

He explains that the changes were driven by the market. “Everyone has been asking for CRM integrations because it is the heart of where all conversations are happening. Without the CRM integration, you can’t provide context for engagements to business users, such as knowing the name of the incoming caller and the full history of engagements, including resolved and unresolved queries. This needed to be bundled into the solution so that businesses don’t need to engage yet another service provider to do the integration.

Telviva One integrates with popular CRM systems such as Salesforce, Zendesk and Zoho, bringing the context of interactions from CRMs, along with other digital interaction channels into a single pane of glass.

Businesses now have a single solution to address widely shared frustrations typical in cloud environments.

“Similarly, for teams to be able to handle incoming interactions from various channels, we have bundled in our highly popular Engage product,” Lith says. Telviva Engage enables multi-channel engagement for customer-facing teams, by bringing together real-time web chat and instant messengers, such as WhatsApp.

He says businesses now have a single solution to address widely shared frustrations typical in cloud environments. Lith explains that as more and more businesses move towards true omnichannel communication functionality, having a one-stop solution sold in rands will likely be a breath of fresh air for the market.

Telviva One seamlessly synchronises fixed-line and mobile voice, video and chat, on our all-in-one communications platform. Get cost-effective access to your business communications from anywhere, at any time, on any device. Contact us today.