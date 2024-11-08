Telviva takes its UCaaS solution to the UK market

Dave Meintjes, Telviva CEO.

Cloud-based communications specialist Telviva is expanding its unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution to the UK.

The Sandton-based company will focus on servicing South African business process outsourcing (BPO) businesses, companies headquartered in the UK or with UK branch offices, and mid-sized UK channel partners.

Telviva developed its first cloud communications platform 15 years ago, hosted across Teraco data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. In 2020, it launched its unified communications and collaboration solution, Telviva One. With a cloud-delivery model, Telviva one synchronises fixed-line and mobile voice, video, and chat on a single platform, and simplifies back-end systems and processes integration, the company says.

Research from specialist communications consulting firm Cavell indicates that demand for UCaaS has grown globally and is expected to continue upward until at least 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of over 10%. Businesses are shifting from on-premises to cloud-based UC solutions largely due to the growing need to manage multiple communication channels.

Telviva delivers UCaaS via Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Ireland, providing access for both existing customers with UK requirements and in-country channel partners.

Where a customer has registered entities in both SA and the UK and requires services in both jurisdictions, they will only pay for services in their primary location and receive services in the other country for free.

Commenting on the expansion, Telviva CEO Dave Meintjes notes that UK channel partners gave its South Africa-developed technology a vote of confidence.

“The initial response is that the competitive product offers great margins for partners and can be labelled with their own brand. Partners view it as a future-proofing decision because they are working with an actual operator rather than just a software provider,” says Meintjes.

“The solution’s comprehensive business communication capabilities and scalability within the AWS environment are also appealing to partners. We’ve noticed that usability, along with thorough training and onboarding, matters to them. They like that the solution is easy to adopt, allowing them to start small and scale up as needed, with straightforward integration” he adds.

Telviva already offers services to sub-Saharan businesses and AWS-enabled customers in North America. The company currently has operations in South Africa, Lesotho, UK, Canada and has ongoing efforts to expand to Australia.