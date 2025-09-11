Telviva to help brands deliver enhanced CX with focus on AI, integrations, customer insights

Clara Wicht, Head of Product and Marketing at Telviva. (image: Telviva)

Telviva, which positions itself as a market leader in cloud-based communications, recently unveiled its six-month product roadmap, outlining its strategic vision and upcoming innovations, defined not by the sole introduction of new features, but by actively listening to customers, monitoring market trends and focusing on the customer experience in order to solve business problems. As such, the company's strategy is focused on three key areas: AI-powered productivity, seamless integration and an enhanced customer journey – all aimed at empowering organisations to have better quality conversations with their customers.

"Our roadmap is a reflection of what we hear from our customers and industry trends. We're not adding AI just for the sake of it; we're using it to solve real-world problems, like the time wasted on administrative tasks and the frustration of jumping between different apps. We're building a smarter business communication ecosystem, not just another tool,” says Clara Wicht, Head of Product and Marketing at Telviva.

Seamlessly integrating voice calls, PBX, video conferencing, instant messaging, WhatsApp for Business and business intelligence into one single service, Telviva simplifies collaboration, boosts productivity and enhances customer experiences, through its context-driven unified communications as a service (UCaaS), Telviva One.

Over the next six months, Telviva will be rolling out key features designed to make work more efficient and enjoyable:

AI-powered productivity: Telviva One is being improved through the addition of practical AI capabilities, such as built-in transcription, which can summarise action items and actionable insights from meetings, as well as an intelligent virtual receptionists that can be used to handle routine inbound calls, transfers and responses to frequently asked questions.

Seamless integration: Telviva understands that businesses don't operate in a vacuum, and as such, its roadmap includes deeper integrations with popular CRMs, such as Salesforce, Zendesk and Zoho. This ensures that Telviva One works seamlessly with the tools customers already rely on, creating a truly unified workflow. For customers that have their own legacy or in-house developed CRMs, Telviva's Software Development Kit (SDK) could be an attractive solution to manage multiple interactions from within their applications.

Enhanced customer journey: Telviva is continually building out its omnichannel capabilities to ensure that customer engagements are seamless and personalised regardless of whether they happen through the phone, WhatsApp or web chat. It is all about giving your business a 360-degree view of the customer, with a single pane of glass from which to interact and engage.

Telviva's approach stands apart in the market with its philosophy of empowering better quality conversations, which means that it provides your business with a complete communication ecosystem. Apart from a deep understanding of the South African telecoms market and its unique requirements, the breadth of experience within the company means that Telviva doesn't just sell software licences or subscriptions and then walk away: it provides a hands-on, managed service to ensure that customers get the right solution, ongoing support and peace of mind.

"Many businesses are suffering from 'app fatigue', having to switch between separate tools for voice, video and chat," Wicht added. "Telviva One solves this by bringing all channels into one intuitive platform, creating a single pane of glass for a frictionless workflow. When you choose Telviva, you’re not just getting a phone system; you’re getting a strategic communication partner that will help your business cut through complexity, enhance productivity and deliver exceptional customer experiences regardless of the communications channel being used,” says Wicht.

Telviva One enhances customer interactions by integrating multi-channel communication into a unified system, allowing customers to engage via their optimal channel of choice. By integrating with leading CRM applications, businesses can simplify how their teams handle customer interactions.