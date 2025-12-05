Temu, Mkhwanazi, AI lead SA’s 2025 Google searches

Global e-commerce giant, Temu was at the top of the list for Google’s 2025 Year in Search in SA.

Google has released its 2025 Year in Search for South Africa, with Temu, general Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots leading the list of the top-trending searches that defined curiosity across the country this year.

The list reflects a blend of political turning points, pop-culture moments, technological shifts and everyday concerns that shaped how South Africans used the internet to understand their world.

At the top of the list was Temu, the global e-commerce giant whose aggressive expansion into SA prompted waves of online interest. From bargain hunters comparing prices to debates about delivery times, Temu’s rise became one of the country’s biggest consumer stories.

General Mkhwanazi also dominated search traffic in 2025. Public scrutiny intensified following his high-profile media briefings and a dramatic spike in July, when he openly accused senior political leaders and police officials of corruption.

Environmental awareness remained strong, with Earth Day ranking among the year’s top search topics. Recurring spikes around April signalled growing concern about climate change, sustainability and environmental action across the country.

AI-related searches surged, marking a turning point in how South Africans engage with technology, says Google South Africa. Queries for ChatGPT Free and Google Gemini skyrocketed as more people experimented with generative AI tools in their daily lives — from schoolwork and job applications to business research and creative projects.

Google notes that AI is no longer a niche curiosity but a mainstream driver of online behaviour.

Education and administration were also prominent themes. Unisa registration remained one of the most searched topics of the year, underscoring the university’s massive online footprint and the ongoing demand for accessible higher education.

On the consumer tech front, South Africans showed intense interest in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with searches spiking around launch rumours, pricing expectations and early reviews.

Travel deals once again captured the public imagination. FlySafair’s R11 tickets — part of the airline’s chaotic but highly anticipated annual birthday sale — sent thousands of South Africans scrambling online, pushing the promotion into the top search rankings.

Local entertainment rounded off the year’s biggest search moments. The return of the hit historical drama Shaka iLembe Season 2 drew massive attention as viewers searched for release dates, cast updates and plot developments, cementing the show’s place as one of South Africa’s most influential cultural exports.

Beyond individual topics, broader trends defined 2025’s search behaviour. South Africans increasingly turned to Google to understand breaking news, navigate political and economic changes, learn new technologies and follow cultural moments shaping society.

“Year in Search continues to highlight what matters most to South Africans,” says Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa.

“From celebrating our icons to navigating everyday life, Search remains a trusted tool helping people explore, learn and stay connected. This year also showed how deeply AI is becoming integrated into people’s daily information journeys.”

The 2025 list ultimately reflects a nation plugged into global trends, attuned to local realities and eager to stay informed — one search at a time, notes Google.

