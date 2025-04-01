Ten jobs that will be redundant in 2026

AI tools are reshaping roles and industries. (Image: Supplied)

As we approach 2026, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the job market is becoming more pronounced, especially with the rapid advancements in tools like ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot. These AI-driven systems are transforming industries by automating tasks that once required human intervention. In South Africa, several roles are at risk of becoming redundant as companies increasingly turn to these technologies. Below, we explore 10 jobs that may no longer exist due to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot.

According to Emil Henrico, CEO of ISSC Group: “The growth of AI is not just a trend, it’s an inevitable shift that South African businesses need to embrace. AI tools are reshaping roles and industries faster than we anticipated, and those who don’t adapt will be left behind.”

1. Customer service representatives

AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT are revolutionising customer service by managing large volumes of inquiries, providing instant support and maintaining consistency in responses. These systems can work 24/7, and their ability to handle more sophisticated queries will lead to a significant reduction in the need for human customer service representatives.

2. Content writers (basic and entry-level)

AI models can now generate articles, blog posts and product descriptions with minimal human input. Many businesses are already using these tools to create content faster and more efficiently. As a result, the demand for entry-level content writers, who typically produce straightforward or formulaic content, will decline.

3. Technical support analysts

Tools like ChatGPT are transforming IT support by providing users with instant solutions to common technical problems. AI’s ability to troubleshoot issues in real-time will decrease the need for human technical support analysts, especially for routine tasks.

4. Copy editors and proofreaders

AI can now proofread and edit text with high levels of accuracy, checking for grammar, style and clarity. These systems are being adopted by many companies to streamline the editing process, which will reduce the demand for traditional copy editors and proofreaders in many sectors.

5. Junior legal assistants

Legal AI tools can draft contracts, conduct basic research and summarise legal documents. ChatGPT is being used by law firms to handle routine legal tasks, which will likely result in a decline in demand for junior legal assistants, who typically handle such work.

6. Social media managers (basic level)

AI-driven tools are increasingly being used to manage social media accounts, generate content and respond to customer inquiries. ChatGPT can create engaging posts and provide immediate responses, meaning entry-level social media managers may find their roles replaced by AI.

7. Translators

With AI models capable of translating text across multiple languages, including South Africa’s official languages, the demand for human translators will drop. AI can now handle much of the basic translation work that was once performed by entry-level professionals.

8. Tutors (for basic subjects)

AI tutors can assist students with homework, explain concepts and provide feedback on essays and assignments. While human tutors will still be necessary for specialised or advanced subjects, AI tools will replace the need for basic subject tutoring, especially in entry-level education.

9. Administrative assistants

AI tools like GitHub Copilot are automating administrative tasks such as drafting e-mails, managing schedules and creating reports. This is making the role of the administrative assistant increasingly redundant as businesses turn to AI for these repetitive tasks.

10. Junior software developers

GitHub Copilot can generate code, suggest improvements and even write new programs based on minimal instructions. This ability will reduce the demand for junior software developers who typically handle simpler coding tasks, as AI coding assistants become more widespread in the industry.

Conclusion:

As AI continues to evolve, tools like ChatGPT and Copilot will redefine the workforce in South Africa. While some jobs will become redundant, new opportunities will emerge for those who are willing to adapt and learn new skills. In the words of Henrico: “The businesses that embrace AI will not only survive but thrive in the coming years. Those who resist may find themselves struggling to compete.”