Ten myths about choosing a domain name for your business

Best domain name myths and tips. (Image: Supplied)

Registering a domain name is a quick and easy process. While easy to do, the name you choose should not be considered lightly. A well-chosen name is an asset that can greatly influence your company’s long-term online success.

Here are ten common myths about domain names that every business should be aware of:

Myth 1: If it is not a .com, don’t bother

While .com is the most recognised domain extension, it's not the only one that matters. In South Africa, businesses thrive using extensions like .co.za, .org and .net. Selecting an extension that resonates with your audience or aligns with your industry can be just as effective.

Myth 2: Shorter domain names are always better

While shorter domains are often easier to remember, longer ones are not necessarily a bad choice. A domain name should prioritise clarity and meaning over brevity. For instance, “thebluelagoon.co.za” is far more descriptive and memorable than “tbl.co.za”.

Myth 3: Keywords guarantee top SEO rankings

Although having keywords in your domain name can support SEO (search engine optimisation) efforts, they don’t automatically guarantee high rankings. Search engines evaluate multiple factors, including content quality, backlinks and user experience. A domain name is only one small part of the SEO equation.

Myth 4: Hyphens improve readability

Adding hyphens to a domain, such as “the-blue-lagoon.co.za”, might seem to enhance readability, but it often has the opposite effect. Hyphenated domains are harder to type, prone to human error and can appear unprofessional.

Myth 5: Your domain name must match your business name

While matching your domain to your business name can be beneficial, it’s not always necessary. Creative variations or keyword-rich alternatives can work just as well – especially if your ideal name is already taken.

Myth 6: New extensions are untrustworthy

There’s a misconception that newer extensions like .shop, .tech, or .click are less credible, but this is not true. These creative and niche-specific extensions are gaining popularity, and as awareness grows, they are seen as equally trustworthy. What matters most is how well the TLD represents your brand.

Myth 7: If a domain is available, it’s unique

Just because a domain is available doesn’t mean it’s original or free from potential conflicts. There may be similar businesses or trademarks that could cause legal issues. Conduct thorough research before registering to ensure your domain doesn’t infringe on existing rights.

Myth 8: Changing your domain later is easy

Switching your domain name in the future can lead to confusion among customers, disrupt SEO rankings and hurt brand recognition. It's better to carefully choose a domain name from the start, as the long-term impact of a change can be significant.

Myth 9: Adding numbers makes your domain stand out

Using numbers in your domain name can create confusion, especially when communicated verbally. People may be unsure whether to type the number or spell it out (eg, “4” vs “four”). Unless numbers are integral to your brand, it’s best to avoid them.

Myth 10: Buying variations of your domain is a waste of money

Securing multiple variations of your domain name – such as different TLDs or common misspellings – is a smart strategy. It can protect your brand from competitors or impersonators and prevent potential traffic loss to similar domains.