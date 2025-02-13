Ten ways HONOR X9c’s ultra HD camera redefines mobile photography

The HONOR X9c.

The HONOR X9c has landed in South Africa – without a scratch on its screen. The new device, now famous for its ability to heroically handle drops and spills, has yet another undroppable feature – its AI camera. Made for Mzansi, it’s made an entrance with a stylish yet tough exterior with both street smarts and sophistication. The HONOR X9c’s camera is like having a professional photographer companion, with you, ready for anything.

Even before diving into the top 10 ‘it can do that?!’ features, the HONOR X9c is already a winner with its industry-first 6 600mAh silicon-carbon battery – built to keep going strong all day.

Here are 10 ways the HONOR X9c showcases its superiority with its ultra HD camera:

1. 108MP ultra-sensing powerhouse: Imagine capturing every eclectic detail of a bustling market in Cape Town or township festival. With the 108MP sensor, you can zoom in on a specific stall, revealing the intricate patterns of the fabrics and the individual expressions of the vendors, long after you've taken the initial shot.

The HONOR X9c.

2. Superior low-light performance: Picture this: you're at a traditional spitbraai, the firelight dancing and casting long shadows. Even without flash, the HONOR X9c's superior low-light capabilities will capture the warmth of the fire, the rich colours of the food and the laughter of your friends and family.

3. Optimal light intake with f/1.75 aperture: Think of photographing a protea flower in the early morning dew. The f/1.75 aperture will allow you to capture the delicate details of the petals, blurring the background for a professional-looking shot with beautiful bokeh.

4. 3x lossless zoom: You're on safari and a lion is resting in the distance. Using the 3x lossless zoom, you can get a close-up shot of Simba’s majestic mane without sacrificing image quality, making it look like you were somehow brave enough to be within attacking distance.

The HONOR X9c.

5. Portrait perfection with three distinct modes: You want to capture the vibe of a friend against the backdrop of the Drakensberg or Camps Bay sunset. Use the 1x Environmental Portrait mode to include more of the scenery, the 2x Atmospheric Portrait for a balanced shot, or the 3x Close-up Portrait to focus on their smile and the details of their expression.

6. Optical image stabilisation (OIS) for crystal-clear Images: You're capturing a video at an Amapiano party, from the dance floor to those moving and swaying at their tables. The OIS will keep your footage smooth and stable, minimising the shakes from your own movements and ensuring a pro-level video ready for the Gram.

The HONOR X9c.

7. HONOR AI Motion Sensing: You're watching your children at a school soccer game. HONOR AI Motion Sensing will capture the perfect moment they jump in the air, capturing the joy and spontaneity of the action with clarity and detail and even the moment their famous goal hits the back of the net.

8. AI Eraser, your photo editing assistant: You've taken a photo of a stunning sunset from a balcony, but a stray branch is in the foreground. The AI Eraser will seamlessly remove the branch, leaving you with a perfect, unobstructed view of the breathtaking scenery.

9. AI-enhanced photography experience: You're trying to capture the vibrant colours of a chameleon. The AI will recognise the scene and automatically adjust the settings to optimise the colours and capture the intricate details of the chameleon's skin. You could also finally get that perfect rainbow shot after a Highveld storm.

10. Built for adventure from city to safari: The HONOR X9c isn't just about taking great photos; it's about taking great photos anywhere. Its industry-leading durability, including the HONOR Anti-Drop Display and IP65M water resistance, means you can confidently capture stunning images whether you're hiking in the Drakensberg, exploring the beaches of Durban or on a game drive in Kruger National Park.

The HONOR X9c.

Is the HONOR X9c the best value camera phone made for the South African market? It certainly makes a compelling argument. Designed to suit South Africa’s diverse experiences and landscapes, the HONOR X9c stands out as an easy choice for a new smartphone. Available in two stunning colours – Titanium Black and Jade Cyan – it can be found at retail stores with a recommended price starting at R10 999.