Tender Success Summit: Where opportunity meets access, insight, action

Tender Success Summit.

In a procurement environment that remains a decisive lever for economic participation, enterprise development and transformation, the third Annual Tender Success Summit returns on 28 May 2026 at Focus Rooms, Modderfontein. Powered by ROI Group, the summit convenes the ecosystem required to move SMEs from intention to participation and from participation to performance.

Set against evolving procurement frameworks, rising competition and increased compliance scrutiny, the Tender Success Summit brings together SMEs and established suppliers, corporates, government departments, municipalities, SOEs, DFIs and professional service providers in one practical, outcomes-driven platform.

Why this summit matters

South Africa’s tender environment remains one of the most significant gateways to market access, yet many capable businesses are still held back by barriers that are practical, not theoretical: incomplete readiness, limited finance, low digital enablement, restricted access to buyers and weak pathways into regional trade.

The summit responds with a focused programme built around five priorities that drive supplier growth:

Market access and inclusion – connecting SMEs to real buyer expectations, supply chain requirements and participation pathways.

Tender readiness and bid excellence – improving bid quality through stronger pricing, credibility and delivery capability.

Finance and funding readiness – unpacking working capital realities and positioning SMEs for PO/invoice solutions and growth finance.

Digital enablement and AI adoption – showcasing practical tools that help SMEs become faster, smarter and more competitive.

Trade and cross-border pathways – expanding the conversation beyond local wins into regional value chains, standards and export readiness

Practical, not theoretical

Rather than high-level commentary, the summit is designed around real-world application through expert-led discussions. Connection and collaboration sit at the heart of the summit experience. Purposefully curated networking opportunities allow attendees to engage directly with procurement leaders, policy influencers, advisors and potential partners. These engagements support supplier development, partnerships and long-term business relationships, outcomes that extend well beyond the event itself.

The Tender Success Summit also provides an important platform for government and state-owned entities to engage industry on issues of transparency, transformation and inclusive procurement. For corporates, it offers insight into strengthening supply chains, advancing transformation objectives and improving procurement efficiencies. For SMEs and emerging enterprises, it represents access to knowledge and networks that are often difficult to reach, yet essential for sustainable growth.

Exhibition and solutions showcase

An exhibition and networking environment complements the conference programme, showcasing solutions and services that support the full tender life cycle. From compliance and advisory services to digital procurement platforms and financial solutions, exhibitors are positioned in front of a highly targeted audience actively involved in procurement decision-making.

According to Lerato Sebata, CEO and Founder of the Tender Success Summit, the event is designed to move the industry beyond conversation and into action.

“The Tender Summit was created to close the gap between opportunity and access. Procurement is one of South Africa’s strongest economic levers, yet too many capable businesses remain excluded because they lack clarity, readiness or access to the right networks. The Tender Success Summit is built to change that, bringing government, corporates, financiers and SMEs into one space where insight becomes action, and participation becomes measurable progress.”

Participation and partnership

The Tender Success Summit offers organisations a credible platform to advance enterprise development, strengthen supplier ecosystems and contribute to more inclusive procurement outcomes. Partners, sponsors, exhibitors and contributors play an active role in enabling practical solutions that shape how procurement and supplier development are implemented.

Sebata emphasis that “as competition intensifies and procurement frameworks continue to evolve, the Tender Summit stands as a timely and relevant platform for stakeholders serious about participating meaningfully and successfully in the tender environment”.

For those operating across South Africa’s procurement value chain, the Tender Success Summit is where insight meets opportunity and where conversations translate into action. Visit the Tender Success Summit website to learn more information about how to participate as a delegate or join in the action as an event partner or sponsor.