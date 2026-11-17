Connecting Sediba to the national grid involved a 500MVA switching station upgrade at Eskom’s Scafell substation. (Image supplied)

Teraco has started receiving wind-generated electricity through South Africa’s national and municipal grids, as the data centre operator steps up investment in renewable energy to meet rising power demand from cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

In a statement today, the company, a subsidiary of Digital Realty, says the first electricity from its contracted independent power producer (IPP) wind project was wheeled to its Cape Town data centres in September through the Eskom and municipal electricity networks.

The milestone forms part of Teraco’s renewable energy programme, which includes a R3.5 billion investment in building its own solar generation capacity, purchasing renewable electricity from IPPs and funding electricity grid upgrades.

Teraco says it aims to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2035, as demand for data centre capacity increases and the sector faces growing scrutiny over its electricity consumption and carbon emissions.

“Demand for data centre capacity is rising in South Africa and around the world, driven by cloud and AI adoption, and with it, scrutiny of the sector’s energy use,” says Bryce Allan, Teraco head of sustainability .

“Teraco is working with Eskom, City of Ekurhuleni and City of Cape Town to take responsibility for its own supply by building and contracting new renewable generation, funding upgrades to the national grid, and opening additional grid capacity to which other renewable projects can connect.

“September’s milestone is the result of a strategy Teraco set almost six years ago, to add its own net-new renewable generation to the national grid, while also buying renewable electricity from new projects developed by IPPs.”

Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo says data centres are increasingly important to the digital economy, supporting services ranging from banking and healthcare, to e-commerce, government and AI applications.

“South Africa’s energy environment has been complex, but instead of waiting for perfect conditions, we chose to help catalyse change. We take the questions being asked about data centre power demand seriously. Our answer is to grow responsibly: adding new renewable generation and investing in the grid, so the country’s digital infrastructure can keep expanding while the emissions associated with it fall.”

R3.5bn renewable energy investment

A central part of the programme is Sediba, a 120MW solar photovoltaic plant under construction in the Free State.

Teraco committed R3.5 billion to its self-build solar programme, with Sediba representing an investment of R2.25 billion, funded through green loans.

The project comprises 235 000 bifacial solar panels spread across 464 hectares, with 20 utility-scale inverters and a 140MVA independent power producer substation connecting the facility to Eskom's electricity network.

Teraco says the project is in the final stages of construction, with grid works completed. Mechanical completion and grid energisation are scheduled for December 2026, followed by hot commissioning and Eskom renewable generator compliance testing in early 2027.

Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo. (Image supplied)

Once fully operational, Sediba is expected to generate 354GWh of electricity annually and offset an estimated 348 000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The company says the plant will supply electricity through Eskom’s network and the municipal distribution networks of Ekurhuleni and Cape Town.

Teraco describes the project as a first for the data centre industry, saying no other operator has previously built its own solar generation capacity at this scale to match its electricity demand.

The solar project is being complemented by wind power purchase agreements with IPPs. Wind generation is expected to provide electricity during evenings, overnight and early mornings, when solar production is unavailable.

Further wind projects are scheduled to come online in early 2027.

Capacity for other projects

Teraco’s renewable energy programme has also required investment in electricity transmission infrastructure.

Connecting Sediba to the national grid involved a 500MVA switching station upgrade at Eskom’s Scafell substation, which Teraco funded and constructed.

According to the company, the upgrade has made an additional 380MVA of grid capacity available for other renewable energy projects to connect.

“From the outset, we wanted to be one of the reasons new renewable energy gets built in South Africa, adding clean power to the grid. Building Sediba ourselves helped unlock the wheeling frameworks and tariffs that made our wind PPAs possible. Through the Scafell upgrade, the investment benefit doesn’t stop at our fence line as 380MVA of new capacity is available to connect other renewable projects to the grid,” says Allan.

Teraco notes its electricity consumption would continue to increase as customers deploy more computing capacity in its facilities, but it expects emissions associated with that consumption to decline as additional renewable generation comes online.

The company is working towards separating data centre growth from growth in grid-related emissions through its renewable energy investments.