Andrew Owens, Teraco Interconnection and Peering Lead. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Teraco, a digital realty company and provider of interconnection platforms and vendor-neutral colocation data centres, today announced investment in 800G ports, reinforcing its role as Africa’s interconnection hub. The investment responds to rapid traffic growth on Teraco’s interconnection platforms, with NAPAfrica now connecting more than 690 networks and carrying traffic in excess of seven terabits per second (Tbps).

“There is huge growth in African carriers and enterprises connecting to NAPAfrica,” says Andrew Owens, Teraco Interconnection and Peering Lead. “Networks, clouds, content providers and enterprises all meet in our facilities, and that is what makes Teraco the continent’s interconnection hub.”

Teraco’s ecosystem has more than 29 500 interconnects with access to 285 network providers and network connections to over 25 southern African countries. The ecosystem includes the global internet companies and content delivery networks (CDNs) that deploy critical infrastructure within Teraco’s data centres, and clients keep moving closer to them.

Teraco’s facilities provide clients with direct interconnect access to the subsea cables landing in South Africa, including 2Africa, ACE, EASSy, Equiano, METISS, SACS, SAT3/SAFE, Seacom and WACS. Teraco also hosts connectivity nodes for all the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite operators offering services in southern Africa, which peer on NAPAfrica and drive further traffic growth.

“The growth in subsea capacity is improving connectivity across the continent,” says Owens. “With more carriers and cables arriving, networks and enterprises can easily reach global content, clouds and markets.”

Investing to meet traffic growth

NAPAfrica traffic has grown to more than 7Tbps of peak traffic presently, from 6Tbps a year ago, driven by CDNs and cloud operators investing in new infrastructure in Africa. The larger 800G ports provide NAPAfrica members with increased capacity into the exchange and the wider ecosystem.

“CDNs and cloud operators are driving demand, and bigger ports to the exchanges let them push more content, cloud and peering traffic,” says Owens. “We are investing in this infrastructure so we can continue to grow alongside the community.”

2026 NAP Growth Isometric. (Image: Teraco)

Interconnection and peering enable enterprises to connect directly to cloud onramps, including Microsoft Azure (ExpressRoute), Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Huawei Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and Zadara at a Teraco data centre. Connecting inside a Teraco facility reduces the risk of fibre breaks, removes additional network costs and improves latency and SLAs.

Finance sector joins the ecosystem

Interconnection and peering from the financial sector continue to grow as the sector requires resilient, low-latency access to networks, clouds and ecosystem participants.

“For financial markets, connectivity and latency are what matter most,” says Owens. “As more enterprises join, they need direct connections to the largest global cloud, internet and content companies. Those companies are already inside our facilities. For Teraco, the priority remains to provide resilient, neutral and scalable infrastructure that allows communities to continue developing.”