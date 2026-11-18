Teraco, a digital realty company and provider of interconnection platforms and vendor-neutral colocation data centres, today announced investment in 800G ports, reinforcing its role as Africa’s interconnection hub. The investment responds to rapid traffic growth on Teraco’s interconnection platforms, with NAPAfrica now connecting more than 690 networks and carrying traffic in excess of seven terabits per second (Tbps).
“There is huge growth in African carriers and enterprises connecting to NAPAfrica,” says Andrew Owens, Teraco Interconnection and Peering Lead. “Networks, clouds, content providers and enterprises all meet in our facilities, and that is what makes Teraco the continent’s interconnection hub.”
Teraco’s ecosystem has more than 29 500 interconnects with access to 285 network providers and network connections to over 25 southern African countries. The ecosystem includes the global internet companies and content delivery networks (CDNs) that deploy critical infrastructure within Teraco’s data centres, and clients keep moving closer to them.
Teraco’s facilities provide clients with direct interconnect access to the subsea cables landing in South Africa, including 2Africa, ACE, EASSy, Equiano, METISS, SACS, SAT3/SAFE, Seacom and WACS. Teraco also hosts connectivity nodes for all the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite operators offering services in southern Africa, which peer on NAPAfrica and drive further traffic growth.
“The growth in subsea capacity is improving connectivity across the continent,” says Owens. “With more carriers and cables arriving, networks and enterprises can easily reach global content, clouds and markets.”
Investing to meet traffic growth
NAPAfrica traffic has grown to more than 7Tbps of peak traffic presently, from 6Tbps a year ago, driven by CDNs and cloud operators investing in new infrastructure in Africa. The larger 800G ports provide NAPAfrica members with increased capacity into the exchange and the wider ecosystem.
“CDNs and cloud operators are driving demand, and bigger ports to the exchanges let them push more content, cloud and peering traffic,” says Owens. “We are investing in this infrastructure so we can continue to grow alongside the community.”
Interconnection and peering enable enterprises to connect directly to cloud onramps, including Microsoft Azure (ExpressRoute), Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Huawei Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and Zadara at a Teraco data centre. Connecting inside a Teraco facility reduces the risk of fibre breaks, removes additional network costs and improves latency and SLAs.
Finance sector joins the ecosystem
Interconnection and peering from the financial sector continue to grow as the sector requires resilient, low-latency access to networks, clouds and ecosystem participants.
“For financial markets, connectivity and latency are what matter most,” says Owens. “As more enterprises join, they need direct connections to the largest global cloud, internet and content companies. Those companies are already inside our facilities. For Teraco, the priority remains to provide resilient, neutral and scalable infrastructure that allows communities to continue developing.”
NAPAfrica
NAPAfrica is Africa’s leading interconnection platform, supporting a diverse ecosystem of global carriers, cloud providers, CDNs, ISPs, enterprises, and digital services. Operating Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) within Teraco’s Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg data centres, NAPAfrica is dedicated to making internet access more accessible across Africa. The IXP now has over 690 members from over 50 countries and hosts community events and online discussions to foster collaboration. Visit https://www.napafrica.net for more details.
Teraco
Teraco: A Digital Realty Company is a provider of interconnection platforms and vendor-neutral colocation data centres in sub-Saharan Africa. With its world-class data centre infrastructure and network-dense ecosystems, Teraco forms a vital part of the African internet’s backbone and is essential to the modern enterprise’s digital transformation strategy. Teraco is majority-owned by Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) – offering customers a global data centre platform designed to enable digital businesses to scale within a highly connected data community across 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents – and a consortium of private equity investors, including Permira. For more information, please visit teraco.co.za or follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Digital Realty
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.