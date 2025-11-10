Teraco completes CT2 hyperscale data centre expansion

Jan Hnizdo, Teraco CEO.

Data centre provider Teraco has completed its CT2 hyperscale data centre expansion in Cape Town, bringing the facility’s total critical IT load to 50 megawatts (MW).

In a statement, the company says the expanded CT2 facility adds 32MW of new capacity delivered across eight new data halls, built over three levels, bringing the total supported IT load to 50MW.

“CT2’s expansion underscores our continued commitment to meeting the demand for large, hyperscale infrastructure in Africa,” says Jan Hnizdo, Teraco CEO.

“This facility expands Platform Teraco by providing clients with the ability to scale on demand, proven resilience, an extensive interconnected ecosystem and a broad array of low latency connectivity options.”

According to the firm, Teraco’s CT2 infrastructure meets high density computing deployment needs and is designed to support liquid-to-liquid cooling.

It explains that Platform Teraco’s ecosystem provides direct low-latency connectivity to cloud provider on-ramps, peering via the NAPAfrica internet exchange point, and access to multiple carrier and content providers.

Teraco’s CT2 data centre is linked by diverse fibre routes to the CT1 facility and supports over 7 000 interconnects across the Cape Town Campus, the Digital Realty-owned company adds.

It notes that the campus is connected to all the subsea cable systems that land in the Cape region, including ACE, Equiano, SAT-3, SAFE, WACS and 2Africa, amplifying the value of CT2 as a digital gateway for continental and global traffic.

Teraco points out that the expansion has created hundreds of local skilled construction jobs, facilitating economic growth and upliftment in the region.

On an ongoing basis, it says, this expansion will employ around 30 additional full-time employees.

It states that the CT2 data centre facility has been designed with sustainability at its core, incorporating a zero water closed-loop cooling system. The system incorporates free air cooling, coupled with AI-enhanced technology to configure data hall cooling in real-time, based on IT load and heat dispersion.

According to the firm, this design achieves power usage effectiveness, significantly reducing energy consumption and using zero water during the cooling process.

Beyond optimising energy-efficiency, Teraco is advancing a renewable energy strategy by developing its own 120MW solar PV plant to supply clean energy to its data centres, including CT2, through energy wheeling.

“This initiative marks a significant step toward sustainability, as Teraco will own the renewable energy plants that power its data centres, reflecting Teraco’s long-term vision: powering digital innovation across Africa sustainably. This holistic approach is designed to support the next generation of cloud and AI computing, while reducing the environmental impact,” the company says.

CT2 is the latest expansion to Teraco’s growing data centre platform, increasing critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to 189MW. This includes the Isando Campus (JB1/JB3/JB5: 70MW), Bredell Campus (JB2/JB4: 64MW), Cape Town Campus (CT1/CT2: 53MW) and Durban (DB1: 2MW).