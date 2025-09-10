Teraco releases fourth annual Sustainability Report

Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo.

Sustainability isn’t just a commitment at Teraco – it is woven into the fabric of everything the company does. As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow, Teraco's role as a responsible data centre operator has never been more important.

The release of Teraco's fourth annual Sustainability Report underscores its ongoing efforts to embed environmental and social responsibility across every aspect of its business.

Innovating for a low-carbon future

As a leading data centre operator, Teraco recognises the significant energy requirements of its facilities and is committed to minimising its environmental impact. Through renewable energy programmes, next-generation cooling systems and optimised power infrastructure, it is investing in leading-edge technologies to improve energy efficiency and sustainability.

Key Teraco achievements from the past year include:

Started construction on its 120MW solar PV project, set to begin operations in 2026.

Signed its first power purchase agreement (PPA) under its renewable wind energy procurement programme.

Protecting its natural scarce resources with zero water cooling solutions.

Achieved an average annual power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.47 in 2024, setting benchmarks for operational efficiency.

Expanded its rooftop solar investments to a total commitment exceeding 10MW by December 2026.

Retained its ISO 50001 and ISO 14001 certifications and achieved ISO 45001 Health and Safety Management certification.

Teraco is firmly on track to supply 50% of its total energy consumption from clean sources by 2027 and achieve 100% clean energy usage by 2035.

Water efficiency: Leading global standards

Operating in Africa, where water scarcity remains a critical concern, Teraco continues to set global benchmarks for water usage efficiency. Through smarter design, technology and operational practices, Teraco's data centres used just 0.05 litres per kWh in 2024 – less than a quarter cup of water per IT kWh.

Responsible waste management

Teraco's goal is clear: zero waste to landfill by 2028. Through comprehensive recycling initiatives and partnerships with local programmes, the company is making significant strides towards this target and minimising its environmental footprint.

Investing in our communities

Sustainability extends beyond environmental stewardship – it’s also about creating positive social impact. In 2024, Teraco invested R46.3 million in education, digital inclusion and skills development programmes, including:

The Teraco Data Centre Academy

Tomorrow Trust

South African Broadband Education Networks (SABEN)

Numerous bursaries and scholarships awarded to talented individuals within the Teraco community

By empowering future generations, Teraco is helping to close the digital divide and foster long-term economic growth.

Looking ahead

Teraco continues to evolve, embracing innovative technologies and industry-leading practices that strengthen its environmental and social impact. Its transparency, ambitious goals and strategic partnerships are driving meaningful change across the data centre industry.

Sustainability is more than an initiative at Teraco – it is central to who the company is. Together, we are shaping a responsible, resilient and sustainable digital future.

For more updates on Teraco’s sustainability initiatives: https://www.teraco.co.za/about/sustainability/