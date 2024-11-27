Tertius Zitzke wins Innovator of the Year at 12th All African Business Leaders Awards

Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight Holdings, has been named Innovator of the Year 2024. (Image: Supplied)

Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight Holdings, has been named Innovator of the Year 2024 at the 12th All African Business Leaders Awards (AABLA), in partnership with CNBC Africa. These awards remain Africa’s largest single-business awards. This prestigious accolade recognises his outstanding contributions to digital technology and innovation, as well as his leadership in transforming the way companies leverage data and digital solutions to drive business growth and success across the African continent.

The Innovator of the Year award is given to individuals who have made a remarkable impact in their industry by transforming their market, company and products or services. The winner demonstrates exceptional leadership, innovative thinking and the ability to create tangible value that positively influences both local and national economies. Zitzke’s achievements align perfectly with these criteria, having led 4Sight to new heights in the field of digital AI transformation.

In his acceptance speech, Zitzke credited the success of 4Sight to the dedicated efforts of the entire team over the past five years. "When I became CEO, it was the beginning of COVID, so it was make or break," he said. "We formed our strategy and stuck with it for the last five years – and that was to do what we do every day, very well. And it is all about data and how we take companies through the process of digitalisation, starting with digitising and then moving to intelligence – enabling companies to use their data to make better business decisions. And at the core of it all, it’s all about the people."

Under Zitzke’s leadership, 4Sight has pioneered numerous innovations that help businesses digitally transform, from foundational data strategies to advanced AI-enabled solutions. Zitzke stated: “Our focus is on AI for business and 4Sight has been at the forefront with AI and integrated multimodal model development for business solutions, driven by automated intelligence. Our Board of Directors approved a R20 million investment for the year in these integrations with our strategic partners.” He continued: “We even launched our Integrated Report in June using artificial intelligence, which we believed was a world first.”

Zitzke’s vision for using data as a powerful tool for decision-making has not only transformed companies, but also created meaningful jobs and fostered growth in the African technology sector. His achievements reflect a broader trend of growth and excellence in Africa’s business community, and his recognition as the Innovator of the Year speaks to the increasing global interest in Africa’s digital revolution. The company’s success serves as a model for others, demonstrating how innovation can drive sustainability, create value and enhance shareholder returns – an example of what is possible when visionary leadership meets technological advancement.