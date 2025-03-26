TFG deepens integration between its digital, physical retail

TFG says its Bash-enabled stores will number in the thousands by the end of 2025.

TFG, formerly known as The Foschini Group, plans to bring the technology that powers its digitally-native platform, Bash, to over 3 000 stores by the end of the year.

This, as the omnichannel fashion and lifestyle platform this month marks two years since launch, with over 3.8 million app downloads, to date.

Launched in March 2023, Bash is led by e-commerce entrepreneurs Luke Jedeikin and Claude Hanan. Under Bash, TFG has brought together 15 separate brand websites into a single platform.

In late 2023, Bash expanded its footprint into physical retail through Bash-powered in-store tech across TFG stores, giving customers access to more products while shopping in-store.

According to a statement, from a pilot in seven locations, the rollout grew to 600 TFG stores. The company now plans for the Bash-powered in-store tech to reach 3 024 stores by the end of 2025, deepening the integration between digital and physical retail.

Anthony Thunström, TFG group CEO, says: “The opportunity to build Bash has been about more than just launching a successful platform. It’s about proving that innovation at scale is possible; that we can lead in technology and service, while creating meaningful impact in the economy.”

With 31 retail brands under its ownership, trading in fashion, jewellery, accessories, sporting apparel, cellular, homeware and furniture, TFG is among SA’s largest retail groups.

The group has over 4 300 outlets in 26 countries on the continent, with more than 26 million customers in SA.Its brands include Archive, Duesouth, Exact, Fabiani, Foschini, @home, Markham, Relay Jeans, Sportscene, The FIX and Totalsports.

According to TFG, it wanted to transform a fragmented digital presence, launching a consolidated platform that made shopping easier, faster and more intuitive.

Within six months, Bash surpassed one million downloads, it notes. More than 1.2 million customers have engaged with the platform, generating over 420 million shopping sessions across web and app.

“This shift redefined the role of the physical store. Store associates became active participants in the digital journey, driving more sales and earnings over R3.4 million in commissions through tech-enabled sales. The initiative also created opportunity, with Bash’s participation in the YES Programme, equipping young South Africans with retail experience and career paths.”

Bash recorded 53% year-on-year growth, while its fulfilment network scaled from six to 530 drivers.