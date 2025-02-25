TFG empowers future data science leaders

The TFG Data Science and Leadership Fellowship is making great strides in developing highly qualified specialists to serve the needs of the country and the economy.

The TFG (Foschini Group) Data Science and Leadership Fellowship is addressing skills development and youth unemployment in SA. From water quality and HIV treatment to mapping the responsiveness of health services, data science master’s students supported by TFG are applying their talents to some of today's social challenges.

In a statement, the group said the TFG Data Science and Leadership Fellowship is making great strides in developing qualified specialists to serve the needs of the country and the economy. The fellowship, which funds the first and second years of study towards an MSc in data science, has accepted its third intake of students since it debuted in 2023. The 12 fellows in this year’s group are made up of six new students on the fellowship and another six who are continuing with their second-year studies towards their master’s degrees at various South African universities.

They will be using data science to tackle pressing social challenges. Luyanda Cebekhulu grew up in an orphanage in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, an experience that she says inspired her to put her skills to use in improving healthcare and education. Her MSc research aims to improve healthcare service delivery by predicting the responsiveness of health services through the analysis of ideal clinic indicator scores.

Ndumiso Ngcobo, also from KwaZulu-Natal, will research a critical area of water quality management impacting public health and the environment by providing data-driven insights for effective water quality management and sustainability.

Meanwhile, Tsholofelo Phasha, from Soweto, Gauteng, will analyse data on HIV patient outcomes to help improve health policy.

Data science, also critical to the business community, will be the focus of Khwezi Shusha, from Mpumalanga, who will explore the application of data science and predictive analytics in logistics.

“In addition to TFG’s annual financial support of over R2 million, the TFG Data Science and Leadership Fellowship provides a comprehensive mentoring and support programme to ensure the success of the beneficiaries. The inaugural intake saw four exceptional candidates complete their master’s degrees, and the second intake has six fellows currently completing their second year of studies,” reads the statement.

TFG has hired two of the four graduates from the programme to date, while another is pursuing a post-doctoral degree.

TFG CEO Anthony Thunström said: “The TFG Data Science and Leadership Fellowship is not just about funding education; it's about empowering individuals to become future leaders in data analytics, driving innovation and positive change in our society.”

The fellowship is open to all South Africans, with a strong emphasis on academic excellence, innovation, creativity and leadership potential, reflecting TFG's commitment to diversity and inclusion, the group noted.