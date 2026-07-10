The 3am alert nobody answers: Why SA SOCs are buckling under modern threats

Ransomware operators do not keep office hours. (Image source: 123RF)

The numbers tell a story most South African security leaders already feel. In its 2025 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report, INTERPOL recorded 17 849 ransomware detections in South Africa during 2024, the highest figure on the continent and a concentration that puts the country firmly inside the targeting maps of organised criminal groups. The Information Regulator confirmed in November 2025 that data breach notifications have jumped 40% since April that year, with an average of 284 reports landing on its desk every month.

Behind those statistics sits a quieter operational problem. Most South African enterprises do not run a 24x7 security operations centre (SOC). They run a stretched IT team, a piece of EDR software, a SIEM that costs more every quarter, and the hope that nothing important happens between 6pm and 6am.

The night shift is a fiction

Ransomware operators do not work South African standard time. Threat actors deliberately pick weekends, public holidays and after-hours windows because they know who will be on the other end of the alert. For most organisations, the answer is no one. The endpoint product fires the alert. The SIEM logs the alert. The inbox holding the alert is checked at 8am the following morning. By then, the lateral movement is already done.

This is not a failure of tooling. It is a structural problem with the operating model. An alert without an active response inside minutes is, in practical terms, a delayed breach notification.

The skills gap has stopped being a forecast

ISACA's 2025 State of Cybersecurity report found that 55% of cyber security teams globally are understaffed, and 65% have unfilled positions. South African research bodies and recruiters consistently report that local demand outstrips supply across security analysts, SOC engineers and incident responders. The shortage is not a marketing line. It is the reason that even well-funded SOC programmes inside South African banks, mining houses and listed retailers are quietly running on agency contractors and overtime budgets

Tool sprawl is now the silent driver of risk

Most South African security environments grew the way most environments grow: a firewall here, an EDR rollout there, a SIEM bought to satisfy a regulator, an identity tool layered on top of Microsoft 365, a cloud security broker added by the cloud team. The result is an alert ecosystem that no human being can fully reason about. Legacy SIEMs charging per terabyte make the problem worse, because the obvious optimisation, ingesting less data, weakens detection in exactly the places attackers exploit.

The board has stopped accepting 'we will catch up'

POPIA enforcement has stopped being theoretical. Recent infringement notices against the Department of Basic Education and the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development carried fines of R5 million each. Blouberg Municipality was fined R500 000. Lancet Laboratories paid R100 000. Administrative fines under POPIA can reach R10 million. Boards that previously parked SOC conversations inside the IT line item are now asking direct questions about response time, containment and personal information protection.

"What our customers in South Africa tell us, week in and week out, is that the alert is not the problem. The problem is what happens, or what does not happen, at 2am on a Saturday morning. The security model that works in this country in 2026 is not a bigger SIEM. It is a fundamentally different operating model, one that puts trained analysts behind the technology around the clock and reduces the noise so the genuine threats actually surface," says Darren Fisher, Regional Sales Manager, KHIPU Networks South Africa.

Where the conversation goes next

Where local security leaders go from here is the subject of a closed executive roundtable KHIPU Networks is hosting in Cape Town on Thursday, 30 July 2026, in partnership with Palo Alto Networks and Obscure Technologies. The session is by invitation only and is aimed at CISOs, CIOs, CTOs and senior security engineers carrying the operational weight of modern SOC delivery.

Reserve your seat

Journey to the SOC executive roundtable. By invitation only.

When: Thursday, 30 July 2026, 10am to 3pm SAST

Where: Brickfield Canvas Woodstock, Cape Town · SAST

Hosted by: KHIPU Networks, in partnership with Palo Alto Networks and Obscure Technologies.

Request your invitation via KHIPU Networks: https://www.khipu-networks.com/event/a-soc-for-any-stage-of-your-journey/